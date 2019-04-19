Three days after death of ND Tiwari’s son, Delhi Police register murder case

Three days after Rohit Shekhar, son of late Uttarakhand chief minister ND Tiwari, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house in South Delhi’s Defence Colony, Delhi Police on Friday registered a murder case against unknown persons. The case has now been transferred to the Crime Branch.

Police lodged an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code after Rohit’s autopsy report revealed that the cause of his death was “unnatural”.

Police had initially initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC. A panel of three doctors at AIIMS conducted the post-mortem.

Shekhar, who fought and won a long-drawn paternity suit against his father, was brought dead at Max hospital in Saket on Tuesday.

In a statement, Max hospital said they received an emergency call at 4.41 pm and an ambulance ferried Shekhar to the hospital, who was declared “brought dead”.

After years of denial, Tiwari publicly accepted Shekhar as his son in 2014. Shekhar had filed a paternity suit against Tiwari in Delhi High Court in September 2007. A DNA test ordered by the court had established Tiwari as Shekhar’s biological father.