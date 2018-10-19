Former PM Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi pay last respects to ND Tiwari

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh after paying their last respects to party veteran ND Tiwari at his residence in New Delhi, Friday, Oct 19, 2018. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh after paying their last respects to party veteran ND Tiwari at his residence in New Delhi, Friday, Oct 19, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders paid their last respects to party veteran N D Tiwari who passed away here after a prolonged illness.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad also paid their homage to the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand at his residence.

Tiwari, who was undergoing treatment at Max Super Speciality Hospital, breathed his last at 2.50 pm Thursday after he suffered a heart attack, hours after he turned 93.

He was admitted to the hospital in September last year after suffering a brain stroke. A team of doctors had been monitoring his condition.

In a statement, Max Healthcare had said, “Tiwari was admitted at Max hospital, Saket for several months and was undergoing treatment for complications related to a brain stroke. He breathed his last at 2.50 pm today (Thursday).”

His body will be taken to Lucknow Saturday afternoon and will be kept at the Vidhan Bhawan from 1 pm to 3 pm for people to pay their last respects, an official release issued here on Friday said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministerial colleagues will receive the mortal remains at the airport, it said.

Tiwari, who was considered close to Indira Gandhi, had served as a Union minister in several Congress-led governments. He had the unique distinction of having served as the chief minister of two states, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where his native place is located.

