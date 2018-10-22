ND Tiwari cremated, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat hails him as ‘Vikas Purush’

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat pays tribute to N D Tiwari ahead of his cremation in Haldwani. (PTI Photo) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat pays tribute to N D Tiwari ahead of his cremation in Haldwani. (PTI Photo)

THE LAST rites of veteran politician N D Tiwari, who served as chief minister of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, were performed with full state honours in Ranibagh in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Sunday.

Tiwari, who was born in Uttarakhand’s Baluti village, died on October 18, on his 93rd birthday, in a private hospital in New Delhi after prolonged illness.

Senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Harish Rawat, Uttarakhand party unit chief Pritam Singh and Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh were present during the cremation.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other senior BJP leaders were also present.

Calling Tiwari a “Vikas Purush (man of development)”, Chief Minister Rawat said he had played a big role in putting Uttarakhand on the path of development, and that his contribution to the state would always be remembered.

