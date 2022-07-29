NCW summons Adhir over Droupadi Murmu remark; FIR in Madhya Pradesh

The National Commission of Women (NCW) on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of Congress Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remark about President Droupadi Murmu, calling her as “Rashtrapatni”.

The Commission issued a notice to Chowdhury and has asked him to appear before it on August 3. The NCW has also asked the Congress MP to submit a written explanation on the remark.

Meanwhile, police in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district lodged a complaint against Chowdhury, based on a complaint by BJP workers, for the objectionable remarks against the President.

On Thursday, the NCW, along with all other state women’s commissions, issued a strong statement against the Congress leader’s remarks, calling it “objectionable’’. Chairpersons and members of the state women’s commissions of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Telangana, Tripura, Odisha, Maharashtra, Manipur and Rajasthan issued a joint statement with the NCW and called it an “attempt to humiliate the President”.

“His (Chowdhury’s) words are deeply insulting, sexist and constitute an attempt to humiliate the Hon’ble President. We call upon all right-thinking persons to condemn his words in the strongest possible language,’’ the commissions said in a joint statement.

The Commission has also asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to “intervene in the matter and to take appropriate action against Chowdhury for his derogatory remark”.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district, an FIR was registered against Choudhary at Kotwali police station under IPC Sections 153 (B) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (A) (statements conducing to public mischief).

Jagannath Markam, Additional Superintendent of Police, Dindori, said, “The FIR has been registered against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury based on a complaint made by BJP workers demanding action.”

In a statement, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “It is disrespectful to a woman who belongs to a tribal community and occupies the highest constitutional post in the country.”

with ENS, Bhopal