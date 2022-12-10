scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

NCW plea in SC: Bring marriageable age for Muslim women on par with that of other faiths

The plea filed through Advocate Nitin Saluja said that the minimum age of marriage under various personal laws, other than the Muslim personal law, is consistent and in consonance with other prevailing penal laws.

National Commission for Women, NCW, Supreme Court, interfaith weddings, Indian Express, India news, current affairs

THE SUPREME Court on Friday sought the Centre’s response to a plea by the National Commission for Women (NCW) seeking directions to increase the marriageable age for Muslim women and make it on par with that of women of other religions.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha issued notice on the PIL filed “for the enforcement of the rights of minor Muslim women, guaranteed under Articles 14, 15, and 21 of the Constitution of India…”.

The plea filed through Advocate Nitin Saluja said that the minimum age of marriage under various personal laws, other than the Muslim personal law, is consistent and in consonance with other prevailing penal laws.

It said under the Indian Christian Marriage Act, 1872, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, 1936, Special Marriage Act, 1954, and Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, the “minimum age for marriage” for a man is 21 and woman 18 years. However, under the Muslim Personal Law “which continues to remain uncodified and unconsolidated, persons who attain puberty are eligible to get married, i.e. on attaining the age of 15 years…while they are still minor”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...Premium
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...
In Gujarat, Congress cave-in clears road for Modi 2024, sends a message t...Premium
In Gujarat, Congress cave-in clears road for Modi 2024, sends a message t...
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...Premium
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...

Appearing for the Commission, Senior Advocate Geetha Luthra said this is arbitrary, irrational and discriminatory but also violative of the provisions of penal laws like Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

The laws, it said, are age-centric and make no exception for children of any particular religion, it said, adding that the classification on the basis of ‘puberty’ has no scientific backing nor any reasonable nexus with the capacity to get married.

“A person who has attained puberty may be biologically capable of reproduction, however, the same does not imply that the said person is mentally or physiologically mature enough to engage in sexual acts and consequently, to bear children,” said the plea.

Advertisement

It referred to a recent judgment of Delhi High Court allowing the petition by a minor Muslim woman and her husband seeking permission to live with each other on the ground that the personal law of the community allows marriage upon attaining puberty.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 01:59:39 am
Next Story

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration in March

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close