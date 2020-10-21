NCW chief Rekha Sharma lodges complaint with Twitter over ‘suspicious tweets’ from account

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Source: Twitter/@NCWIndia )

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma has lodged a complaint with Twitter India after a series of tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and against the Gandhi family were posted from her handle. On Tuesday, Sharma said her Twitter handle was hacked. Many of the tweets contained foul language.

“Twitter had blocked my account yesterday and they had alerted me on suspicious activity from my account. I was visiting Maharashtra after having received numerous complaints from civil society organisations on cases of rape and molestation that were taking place in Covid-19 centres in the state. After I landed in Delhi at 7 pm, I saw one objectionable tweet and immediately informed Twitter. I will decide on the further course of action only after Twitter gets back to me with their own explanation,” Sharma said.

Apart from being trolled for the posts from her Twitter handle, Sharma was also pulled up by social media users for having raised the issue of “love jihad” in Maharashtra in her meeting with the Governor.

“This has been blown up on social media. I had received a number of complaints from civil society organisations in Maharashtra of forced marriages, and forced conversion of girls after these marriages. The reason why I used the term ‘love jihad’ is because it was used in the complaints from the civil society organisations,” she said. “I also met the Chief Secretary and senior police officers and they were very cooperative on all issues,” she further said.

During her visit, Sharma raised the issue of a vacant State Commission for Women, which is currently non-functional, and that around 4,000 complaints had not be redressed because of this. She further said 19 one-stop centres were not functional in Maharashtra and there were 188 pending POCSO cases in the state.

