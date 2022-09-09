scorecardresearch
NCW asks Jharkhand to improve hospitals for burn victims after murder of minor in Dumka

The incident took place on August 23. Shahrukh, the accused in the case, allegedly threw petrol on the victim through a window and set her ablaze while she and her family were sleeping. The victim succumbed to her injuries later that month.

The committee sought to clarify any "confusion" regarding the age of the victim, and confirmed that she was a minor.

The National Commission for Women on Thursday directed the Jharkhand government to “improve hospital infrastructure” to provide treatment to burn victims after a fact finding committee visited the state to investigate the death of a 15-year-old girl who was set on fire by her stalker.



The incident triggered protests by the VHP and Bajrang Dal in Dumka town, following which prohibitory orders were put in place. The accused and his alleged accomplice, Chotu Khan, who is also believed to have supplied the fuel, have since been arrested and booked for murder.

In its report, the NCW’s fact finding committee said, “Phulo Jhano Medical college, Dumka and Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi lacked basic infrastructure for treatment of patients with severe burns. The State Government may be recommended to improve the hospitals’ infrastructure to provide the best treatment in such exigency.”

The victim had been taken for treatment to both these hospitals.

The committee sought to clarify any “confusion” regarding the age of the victim, and confirmed that she was a minor.

It also said “confusion regarding the degree of burn as alleged in media reports were clarified after discussion with different authorities”. “Phulo Jhano Medical College, Dumka had stated the burns to be less than 90% while the doctors of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi informed that the burns were 60-65%. Further, the doctors informed that the chances of survival in cases with more than 50% burns are very less,’’ the commission said in its report.

Advertisement