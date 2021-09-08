NCUI announces mega meet under Shah in Delhi on September 25

The National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), an apex federation of cooperative bodies in the country, on Monday announced a mega cooperative meet under the chairmanship of Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on September 25.

The one-day National Cooperative Seminar at Indira Gandhi Arena in Indraprastha will be attended by 2,000 delegates from across the country.

“This will be the first of its kind seminar in the country. The theme of the seminar is Sahkarita se Samruddhi. The objective is to bring leaders and delegates of cooperatives from village level to national level under one roof and give a fillip to the cooperative movement in the country,” NCUI chairman Dilip Sanghani told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

The announcement comes at a time when farmer leaders are reviving their stir, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, against Centre’s farm laws.

Sanghani said that NCUI will organise the event while IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited), where he is vice-chairman, will sponsor the event. Other cooperatives such as NAFED (National Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited), NAFSCOB (National Federation of State Cooperative Banks), NAFCUB (National Federation of Urban Cooperative Bank) and KRIBHCO (Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited) will collaborate with NCUI and IFFCO.

“Creation of a separate department of cooperation was our-long pending demand… The government accepted it recently by creating the Ministry of Coop-eration and Amit Shah being made its first minister. Before the monsoon session of Parliament, we met Amit Shah and sought his time for the meeting. He suggested September 25. A meeting attended by representatives of various cooperatives on Monday decided to organise the event on September 25,” he added.