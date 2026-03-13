NCTE wants school education dept’s presence in key panel

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) is learnt to have told a joint committee of Parliament that the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) should have a presence in the higher education commission that will be set up under the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill.

The NCTE is learnt to have suggested that the DoSEL’s role be defined in VBSA, since the Department is a major stakeholder in teacher education. A 31-member joint panel of Parliament, which is considering the Bill, met representatives of the NCTE, the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the Council of Architecture Thursday.