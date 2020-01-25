NCSK In Gandhinagar: ‘Govt committed to use of complete mechanism in cleaning of gutters in state’

In terms of manual scavenging deaths in the country between 1993 and 2019, Gujarat at 130 deaths, is second only to Tamil Nadu which reported 213 deaths. (Representational Image) In terms of manual scavenging deaths in the country between 1993 and 2019, Gujarat at 130 deaths, is second only to Tamil Nadu which reported 213 deaths. (Representational Image)

A three-day visit to Gujarat by the National Commission for Safai Karmacharis (NCSK), led by Chairman Manhar Zala, concluded in Gandhinagar on Friday.

During the visit, the Commission made various suggestions related to sanitation workers and their working conditions in Gujarat. These included taking measures to check their exploitation, start giving them hereditary jobs, introducing the roster system in government bodies to give sanitation workers the benefit of promotion, and providing them with modern sanitation kits, stated an official release.

The release further said that the chairman also handed over orders to regularise 6,200 contract-based sanitation workers in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Quoting Zala, the official release said that the Gujarat government was committed to the use of complete mechanism in the cleaning of gutters in the state.

In terms of manual scavenging deaths in the country between 1993 and 2019, Gujarat at 130 deaths, is second only to Tamil Nadu which reported 213 deaths. The data was presented before the Lok Sabha in November last year by Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App