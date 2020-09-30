NCRB Report On Crime in India: With 38.5% crime rate, Punjab tops in drugs cases

The NCRB report also showed that for the last three years, there has been an increase in cases registered under Crime Against Women

Punjab recorded 38.5 per cent crime rate (per lakh population), highest in the country in cases registered under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 last year, as per latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report on “Crime in India” released Tuesday.

As many as 11,536 cases under NDPS Act were registered in Punjab in 2019. Out of these 5,609 were registered for possession of drugs for personal use or consumption and 5,927 for possession of drugs for trafficking.

A total of 7,2779 cases under NDPS Act were registered across the country. In terms of numbers, maximum such cases were registered in Maharashtra (14,158), followed by Punjab (11,536) and Uttar Pradesh (10,198). Maharashtra had a crime rate of 11.6 per cent in cases registered under NDPS Act and Uttar Pradesh had a rate of 4.5 per cent.

In Maharashtra, where Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is probing drugs case allegedly involving Bollywood actors following investigations into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, out of total 14,158 cases, 13,199 were registered for possession of drugs for personal use or consumption and 959 for possession of drugs for trafficking.

After Punjab, the second maximum rate of crime in the category was in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (33.4 per cent) and 133 cases, and Kerala (26.3 per cent) where 9,245 cases were registered, which is also fourth highest in the country. All other states had less than 20 per cent crime rate in cases under the said category.

The NCRB report also showed that for the last three years, there has been an increase in cases registered under Crime Against Women. In 2017, 4,620 cases were registered for various offences falling under crime against women in Punjab. The number rose to 5,302 in 2018 and 5,886 in 2019.

The cases registered for various offences under crime against children also registered upswing in last three years in Punjab. There were 2,133 cases in this category in 2017, which rose to 2,308 in 2018 and to 2,625 in 2019.

Punjab was also among top three States in terms of cases relating to acid attack attempt. While maximum such cases (12) were reported from West Bengal, the second highest were from Punjab and Telangana.

