NCRB report: Maharashtra accounts for 10.6% of crimes

MAHARASHTRA accounts for 10.6 per cent of all crimes registered across the country and tops in gangrape, attacks against senior citizens, narcotics consumption, debit/credit card fraud and stalking cases, as per the Crime in India 2019 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau.

When it came to Mumbai, it too topped the list when it came to crime against senior citizens (1,231), economic offences (5,565), criminal breach of trust (902), IT Act frauds (276), IT Act forgeries (26), cyber sexual exploitation (154) and credit/debit card fraud (165).

Mumbai also registered the most offences under the NDPS Act (12,418). Under the Act, most cases of personal consumption of drugs (11,872) and possessing drugs with the intention of trafficking them (546) were also registered in Mumbai.

Apart from the high incidence of a particular crime in the state, some of the factors that have a bearing on the high number of cases are the population of the state and the ease of registering FIRs.

As per NCRB data, Maharashtra’s crime rate in 2019 — calculated per one lakh of population — was on the seventh number with 278.4 crimes being reported per one lakh people and a total of 3.41 lakh crimes being reported. As per the data, Kerala had the highest crime rate at 499.7.

While Maharashtra did not top the list when it came to total crimes registered against women, when it came to specific category of murder with rape and gangrape, Maharashtra topped the list with 47 cases with Madhya Prasesh at 37 cases.

Maharashtra also left other states behind when it came to cases of stalking with a total of 2,161 cases registered. Stalking was made a separate offence under IPC in 2013 by the JS Verma committee in the aftermath of the Delhi gangrape case of 2012.

Apart from this, Maharashtra also topped the list when it came to crimes against senior citizens with a total of 6,163 cases followed by 4,184 cases in Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra police registered the highest number of cases for consumption of narcotics across the country with 13,199 cases registered followed by Kerala and Punjab.

The state also registered the highest number of cases on charges of corruption as compared to any other state in the country. A total of 891 cases under the prevention of corruption Act and related sections of the IPC were registered accounting for 21 per cent of the total corruption cases reported from across the country.

Maharashtra also topped the list when it came to abetment to suicide cases with 1,308 such incidents being reported while Madhya Pradesh had 931 cases. Apart from this, the state also topped the list when it came to debit card/credit card frauds with 385 such incidents being reported where 589 victims were cheated.

