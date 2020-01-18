More unemployed, self-employed people committed suicides than farmers in 2018: NCRB data

Outnumbering the figures for farmer suicides in the country — which are 10,349 — the unemployed persons suicide rate stood at 12,396 as compared to 13,149 of the self-employed persons suicide rate in 2018. (Representational) Outnumbering the figures for farmer suicides in the country — which are 10,349 — the unemployed persons suicide rate stood at 12,396 as compared to 13,149 of the self-employed persons suicide rate in 2018. (Representational)

An average of 35 unemployed and 36 self-employed people had committed suicide on a daily basis in 2018, revealed National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. The total number of suicides combining both the groups accounts for at least 26,085 deaths, the data stated.

Outnumbering the figures for farmer suicides in the country — which are 10,349 — the unemployed persons suicide rate stood at 12,396 as compared to 13,149 of the self-employed persons suicide rate in 2018, the data showed.

“Self-employed category accounted for 9.8 per cent of total suicide victims (13,149),” the report noted.

On the rate of farmer suicides, the report said, “Out of 5,763 farmer or cultivator suicides, 5,457 were male and 306 were female during 2018. Out of 4,586 suicides committed by agricultural labourers during 2018, 4,071 were male and 515 were female.”

Overall, 1,34,516 suicides were reported in the country in 2018, which is a 3.6 per cent increase as compared to 2017. The rate of suicide, which means deaths per one lakh, increased by 0.3 per cent in 2018 over 2017, the data revealed.

“Housewives accounted for 54.1 per cent of the total female victims (22,937 out of 42,391) and constitute nearly 17.1 per cent of total victims who committed suicides during 2018,” the report said.

“Government servants accounted for 1.3 per cent (1,707) of the total suicide victims as compared to 6.1 per cent (8,246) of total victims from private sector enterprises. Employees from public sector undertakings formed 1.5 per cent (2,022) of the total suicide victims, whereas students and unemployed victims accounted for 7.6 per cent (10,159) and 9.6 per cent (12,936) of total suicides respectively,” it added.

The report said that the majority of suicides were reported from Maharashtra (17,972), followed by Tamil Nadu (13,896), West Bengal (13,255), Madhya Pradesh (11,775), and Karnataka (11,561). These five states accounted for overall 50.9 per cent of the total suicides reported in the country in 2018, the report added.

