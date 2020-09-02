NCRB data: Road crashes dip, 2-wheeler mishaps kill more

The NCRB report stated that national highways continued to see the most number of accidents — around 30 per cent of the total. (File)

While two-wheelers continued to contribute the highest number of fatalities among road accidents in India in 2019, the share of cars causing deaths came down marginally when compared to the previous year, as per data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The number of road crashes declined by around 8,000 from the 2018 figures to come down to 4.37 lakh, while deaths due to these accidents increased by about 1 per cent to 1.54 lakh, according to the latest NCRB data.

In 2019, two-wheeler deaths accounted for 38 per cent of all road deaths, up from around 35 per cent in 2018. In all, 58,747 deaths were reported from two-wheeler crashes in 2019, according to data.

The number of deaths in car accidents remained more or less flat – at around 13.7 per cent of all deaths in 2019. Deaths in bus accidents contributed around 1 per cent less to the overall fatality figures compared to 2018, data shows. The same is the case with trucks and lorries.

Around 12,000 pedestrians lost their lives to accidents in India last year, an increase of 13 per cent over 2018.

The NCRB report stated that national highways continued to see the most number of accidents — around 30 per cent of the total.

