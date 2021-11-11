NCPCR questions UNICEF on plan to screen same-sex films in Bengal schools

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and UNICEF over the proposed screening of eight short films on same-sex relationships in several schools in West Bengal. The screening was to be organised by UNICEF partner Prayasam.

“We have received a complaint regarding screening films dealing with same-sex relationships to a minor audience. We have sought details on whether they have received the necessary certification. Since these films deal with sexual relationships, we want to make sure that the content is above board, since they will be screened for minors,’’ said NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo. In the letter to Yasumasa Kimura, the India representative for UNICEF, the NCPCR has cited news reports in which Prasanta Roy, the director of Prayasam, said the films will be screened once schools reopen. In the letter to CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi, the NCPCR has asked whether these films have received certification for screening in West Bengal.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Roy said, “We know NCPCR’s guidelines and…we cannot flout them. But we believe such films should be shown to young adolescents to stop bullying.”