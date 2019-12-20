NCPCR to probe 8-year-old girl’s rape at pvt school in Beas

Harsimrat Kaur Badal alleged that Punjab witnessed “highest drug-related deaths” under Amarinder Singh’s government Harsimrat Kaur Badal alleged that Punjab witnessed “highest drug-related deaths” under Amarinder Singh’s government

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has constituted a team to probe the rape of an eight-year-old girl at a private school in Beas near Amritsar. A team would visit the school soon to fix responsibility for lapses by the school management, besides ensuring the safety of students in future.

“It is shocking that despite four days having passed, no action had been initiated against the school management for trying to cover up the gruesome crime nor against police officers who had assisted the management in this inhuman task,” Harsimrat said in a statement here.

The minor girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy inside the school last week, following which he was booked and taken into custody, police Monday said.

The Union minister said she approached NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo Thursday to ensure that a fair be initiated against the school management,”which tried to hush-up the crime by refusing to acknowledge it had happened”.

She said she told the NCPCR head about the “non-cooperative attitude of the school management which did not even provide CCTV footage to the parents of the victim”.

“The NCPCR chairman has assured me that it will hold a thorough inquiry into the incident and recommend strict action against all those responsible for impinging of the rights of the victim,” the Bathinda MP said.

Harsimrat also requested Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to take stern action against the principal of the school as well as police officers who had failed to do their duty and “even tried to pressurize the victim family not to go ahead with its complaint”.

“The guilty police officers should be dismissed from service immediately,” she said, adding that she hs also asked the CM to “pass an order making it mandatory for all schools to post maids or lady staff in all kindergarten and junior school toilets to ensure the safety of young children.”

Only designated drivers and conductors should be allowed to man school buses and they should carry identity cards at all times, she said.

Harsimrat also requested the CM to “form a special commission to probe all cases of crime against women and minor girls which had occurred in the recent past.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App