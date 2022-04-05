NCPCR seeks reply from NCERT over story by Harsh Mander in textbook

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought an explanation from NCERT on inclusion of a story by activist Harsh Mander, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

In a letter to NCERT, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo wrote, “The Commission has received a complaint highlighting a story titled ‘Weathering the Storm in Ersama’ included in the English book ‘Moments’ for Class IX. The said chapter (story) included in the supplementary reading book is authored by Harsh Mander, among other stories by renowned literary figures. The complaint raises question over inclusion of the story by a person who is accused of money laundering, while running children’s homes in the country’’.

The Commission has pointed out that two other stories — A Home on the Street and Paying for his tea— also present similar scenarios and have been included without verifying the actual scenario of care and protection of children in the country. It has sought an explanation from NCERT within a week and has asked it to take appropriate action.