scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Submit list of producers who sought nod before hiring child artistes: NCPCR to DMs

According to the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Rules, 1988, any producer of any audio visual media production or any commercial event involving the participation of a child has to obtain permission from a District Magistrate.

The letter to the DMs was signed by signed by NCPCR Member Secretary Rupali Banerjee Singh. (Twitter/@NCPCR_)

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Tuesday issued a notice to district magistrates across states and Union Territories to furnish before it within seven days a report of all producers who have sought their permission before hiring child artistes in their audio/visual productions, including commercial events.

In the letter signed by NCPCR Member Secretary Rupali Banerjee Singh, the commission said: “It is seen that according to Rule 2C(b) of the Amendment, any producer of any audio visual media production or any commercial event involving the participation of a child, shall involve a child in participation only after obtaining the permission from the District Magistrate of the district where the activity is to be performed. That is to say that the producer will have to seek the necessary permission from the District Magistrates for conducting production and shooting activities where child artistes are involved. As per the above stated provision, this prerequisite for engaging child artistes for entertainment activities is mandatory and has to be adhered to.”

Also Read |A first: norms to protect rights of kids working on OTT platforms

It added: “Accordingly, the Commission requests your good offices for providing details of number of permissions sought by the producers since 2017-2022 in compliance to the above mentioned provision. It is requested that this information may be furnished to the Commission within 7 days.”

The Commission referred to the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Rules, 1988, which were implemented in 2017. According to Rule 2C, “Any producer of any audio visual media production or any commercial event involving the participation of a child, shall involve a child in participation only after obtaining the permission from the District Magistrate of the district where the activity is to be performed, and shall furnish to the District Magistrate before starting the activity an undertaking in Form C and the list of child participants, consent of parents or guardian, as the case may be, name of the individual from the production or event who shall be responsible for the safety and security of the child.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

Below is the list of DMs who the NCPCR has written to:

 

S.No State District Particulars
1. Himachal

Pradesh

 Shimla Deputy Commissioner Office Shimla –

171001

0177-2655988 (O)

0177- 2803400(R)

Email:dc-shi-hm@nic.in
2. Solan Deputy Commissioner Office, Solan (H.P.)- 1 73212

Email: dc-sol-h HNnic,in
3. NCT of

Delhi

 Central District Magistrate (CENTRA L)

14, Darya Ganj , New Delhi- 110002 Email: dccentral@nic.in

Contact No.: 23282903
4. New Delhi 2/1, Jam Nagar House, Sahajahan Road, New

Delhi ï I OOI I

Advertisement

Email: dcnd@nic.in Contact No.: 23386982
5. South Delhi District Magistrate (SOUTH)

M.B. Road, Saket, New Delhi-110068 Email: dcsouth@nic.in

Contact No.: 29535025
6. Rajasthan Jaipur District Magistrate 122, Rajiv Nagar, Shanti

Nagar, Civil Lines, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302007,

 

Email: dm-jaip-rj@urc.in
7. Jodhpur District Magistrare, KachariParisar, Sri

Ganganagar, Jodhpur, Rajasthan 342001, Email:dmjodrj@nic.in

 

Email: iodhpur.collector@gmail.com
8. Udaipur District Magistrate,Collectorate Rd, Near Delhi Gate, Shakti Nagar, Udaipur, Rajasthan 313001

Email:dm-uda-rl@nic.in
9. Uttar

Pradesh

 *ga District Magistrats, Mahatma Gandhi Rd,

near SaikiTakiyaCrossing, Mohanpura,

Advertisement

Rakabganj, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 282010, Email dmagr@nic.in
10 Noida District Magistrate,G.B.Nagar (UP) Phone: +9l-120-2560044 (O), Mobile: +9l -9870145599

Email: dmgbn@nic.in
11 Prayagraj District Magistrate, District Magistrate Office, Col1ectorate,Prayagraj-21 1002 (UP) Email : dmallDnic.in

Phone: +9l -532-24405 15, 2250300, 2250400
12 Madhya

Pradesh

 Bhopal District Magistrate,Col1ectorate, A-Block ,

Old Sectt., Bhopal (MP) India 462001 Email:dmindore@nic.in

 

13 Gwalior District Magistrate, Collectorate, Ohadpur ,

District Gwalior (M.P.) Phone : 0751 — 2446200

Fax : 0751-2373301

Email : dmewalior@nic.in
I4 lndore District Magistrate, 518, Mahatma Gandhi

Rd, Moti Banglow ,New Siyaganj, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452007, Email;dmburhanpur@nic.in
Sehore District Magistrate, 53XH+H6F, Sindhi

Colony, Sehore, Madhya Pradesh 466001, Email:dmsehore@nic.in

Ph:075622 27766
Uttrakhand Almora District Magistrate,Collectorate Compound, Almora— 263601, Uttarakhand,

Advertisement

Email: dm-alm-ua@nic.in
16 Dehradun District Magistrate, 15-17, NardevShastri Marg, Race Course, Dehradun, Uttarakhand 248001.

Email: dm-deh-uaJnic.in
17 Nanital District Magistrate, 9FH6+5R4, District

Court Tallital, Tallital, Nainital, Uttarakhand 263002,

Email:dm-nai-uaHnic.in
18 West Bengal Kolkata Commissioner of Police , Kolkata

Advertisement

Email: cpiiikolkatapolice.gov.in,Ph:033- 22145060
19 Darjeeling District Magistrate,Chauk Bazaar,

Darjeeling, West Bengal 734101, Email;dm-dariHnic.in
20 Howrah District Magistrate, Office of the District

Advertisement

Magistrate & Collector, Howrah, 3rd Floor, New Collectorate Building, ó, Rishi Bankim Chandra Road, Pin — 711 101.

Email: dm-how-wbfinic.in
2 I Gujarat Ahmedabad District Magistrate, Office of The Collector &District Magistrate,NearSubhash Bridge Circle, R.T.OAshram Rd, HridayaKunj,OldWadaj, Ahmedabad,Gujarat

— 380027,

Email: col1ector-ahd@gujarat.gov.in
22 Maharashtra Mumbai District Magistrate, Office of Collector and

District Magistrate, First floor, Collector Office of Mumbai City, Old Custom House, Fo’rt, Mumbai – 400 001,

Email:

Collector.mumbaicitv@maharashtra.go.in

 

23 Mumbai Suburban District Magistrate, District Collector and

District MagistrateDistrict Collector’s OfficeAt/PO — Bandra Mumbai, District – Mumbai SuburbanPin — 400 051,

 

collector.mumbaisuburbHmaharashtra.gov.in
Pune District Magistrate,district Collector Office, Opposite Sassoon Hospital,

Station Road, Pune-411001. Phone — 020-26122114

Email- rdc.pune-mh     gov.in
25 Nasik District Magistrate, Old Agra Road, Nashik

District Maharashtra State India

PIN : 422002

Email collector.nashik@maharashtra.gov.in Contact No Office — 0253-2578500, 2578700
Thane District Magistrate, First Floor, Collector

Office, Court Nakan, Thane West 400601, Email: collector.thane@maharashtra.gov,in
27 Gua North Goa District Magistrate,Collectorate Building,

Opp. Municipal Garden, Panaj i, Goa 40300t,

Email: coln.goa@nic.in, Ph: 0832-2427690
South Goa District Magistrate,MathanySaldanha

Administrative Complex, Panvel – Kochi – Kanyakumari Hwy, Near KTC Bus Stand, Margao, Goa 403601,

Email: cols.Noa@,nic.in, Ph; 0832-2794414
29 Kerala Ernakulum District Magistrate, Collectorate, Kakkanad,

Ernakulam – 682 030 Email : dcekm.ker@nic.in

Office Phone : 0484-2423001 Camp Telephone -0484-2372902
30 Kozhikode District Magistrate, 7QMR+PQG, Wayanad

Rd, Civil Station, Eranhippalam, Kozhikode, Kerala 673020,

Email: dckzk.ker@nic.in, Ph: 04952371400
Thiruvananthapuram District Magistrate, 2nd Floor Civil Station

Building, Civil Station Road, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala 695043, Email:dctvm.ker@nic.in,

Ph: 0471 -2731177

 

32 TN Chennai District Magistrate, RajajiSalai, Fourth Floor,

62, Beach Rd, George Town, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600001,

Email: collrchn@nic.in, Ph: +9!-44- 25228025
33 Coimbatore District Magistrate,Collectorate Building

Coimbatore- 641018, Email: collrcbe@nic.in, Ph; 0422-2301 I l4
34 Madurai District Magistrate, First Floor,

Collectorate, Madurai — 625020

Phone : 0452-2531110

Camp Office : 0452-2532290 E mail : collrmdul0jnic.in
35 Telangana Hyderabad District Magistrate,NampaIly, 5-8-505,

Chirag Ali Lane, Abids, Hyderabad, Telangana 500001,

Email;collector hyd@telangana.gov.in Ph: 040-23202833
36 Andaman &

Nicobar

 SOUTH

ANDAMAN

 District Magistrate, OFFICE OF THE

DEPUTY COMMISSIONER (DISTRICT OF SOUTH ANDAMAN),

Email: dcand@and.nic.in, Ph: 03192233089
37 Noah Andaman District Magistrate, North & Middle

Andaman, Email:dcnma.and@nic.in Ph: 03 192-262999
38 Nicobar District Magistrate, District Magistrate

Nicobar/Deputy Commissioner,

Email:dcnicobar2@gmail.com Ph: 03193-265 177
39 Puducherry Karaikal District Magistrate, District Collectorate,

duplex street, Karaikal., Email: collr.kkl@nic.in, Ph: 04368-221580
40 Yanam District Magistrate, I — Floor, New Revenue

Complex, Vazhudavoor Road, Pettaiyanchathiram,Puducherry. Email: dcrev.pon@nic.in,

Ph: +91 -413-2299502
41 Matte District Magistrate, District Magistrate, I —

Floor, New Revenue Complex, Vazhudavoor Road, Pettaiyanchathiram, Puducherry — 605 009.

Email: dcrev.oonHpnic,in,

 

Ph: +91 -413-2299502
42 Pondicherry District Magistrate, I — Floor, New

Collectorate Building, Vazhudavoor Road, Pettaiyanchathiram,

Puducherry — 605 009.

Phone : 0413 — 2299502

Email : dcrev.pon@nic.in
43 Assam KamrupMetropolitan District Magistrate, Lichubagan, Hengrabari,

Guwahati, Assam, Ph:0361 254 0149,

Email:dc-kamru manic.in
44 Kamrup District Magistrate, 5MVC+6X2, DC Office Road, Amingaon, NamatiJalah, Assam 781039,

Email:dc-kamrup@nic.in Ph: 0361 -2684404
45 Chandigarh Chandigarh District Magistrate, Estate Office Building,

Sector 17, Chandigarh, Email: dc-chd@nic.in, Phone: 01722700109
46 Nagaland Dimapur District Magistrate, VQ73+5FV, Diphupar

‘B’, Dimapur, Nagaland 797115, Email: dcdimapur@gmail.com_, Ph: 9717824814
47 Kohima District Magistrate, Deputy Commissioner,

Kohima,

Email: dckma-nglHnic.in, Ph:0370 2290355
48 Bihar Patna District Magistrate, 6, Fraser Rd, Rajapur,

Raja JiSalai, Indira Nagar, Patna, Bihar

800001,

Email:dm-patna.bih@nic.in, Ph: (0612) 2219545
49 Odisha Puri District Magistrate,Collectorate, Puri-75200 l

Tele: – 06752-222034 (Off), 06752-22203,

Email: dm urifinic.in
Bhubaneswar District Magistrate, 7RFG+5 V6, Keshari Nagar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751001, Email: dm-khurda@nic.in,

Ph: 06755220001
50 Andhra

Pradesh

 ChittOOF District Magistrate, Vivekananda Bhavan,

Vellore Road, Chittoor,

Email: collectorchittoor@gmail.com, Ph: 08572240333

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 02:17:10 pm
Next Story

Two years after DDC seat win, PDP’s Para yet to take oath, writes to J&K poll body

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close