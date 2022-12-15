Submit list of producers who sought nod before hiring child artistes: NCPCR to DMs

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Tuesday issued a notice to district magistrates across states and Union Territories to furnish before it within seven days a report of all producers who have sought their permission before hiring child artistes in their audio/visual productions, including commercial events.
In the letter signed by NCPCR Member Secretary Rupali Banerjee Singh, the commission said: “It is seen that according to Rule 2C(b) of the Amendment, any producer of any audio visual media production or any commercial event involving the participation of a child, shall involve a child in participation only after obtaining the permission from the District Magistrate of the district where the activity is to be performed. That is to say that the producer will have to seek the necessary permission from the District Magistrates for conducting production and shooting activities where child artistes are involved. As per the above stated provision, this prerequisite for engaging child artistes for entertainment activities is mandatory and has to be adhered to.”
It added: “Accordingly, the Commission requests your good offices for providing details of number of permissions sought by the producers since 2017-2022 in compliance to the above mentioned provision. It is requested that this information may be furnished to the Commission within 7 days.”
The Commission referred to the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Rules, 1988, which were implemented in 2017. According to Rule 2C, “Any producer of any audio visual media production or any commercial event involving the participation of a child, shall involve a child in participation only after obtaining the permission from the District Magistrate of the district where the activity is to be performed, and shall furnish to the District Magistrate before starting the activity an undertaking in Form C and the list of child participants, consent of parents or guardian, as the case may be, name of the individual from the production or event who shall be responsible for the safety and security of the child.”
Below is the list of DMs who the NCPCR has written to:
|S.No
|State
|District
|Particulars
|1.
|Himachal
Pradesh
|Shimla
|Deputy Commissioner Office Shimla –
171001
0177-2655988 (O)
0177- 2803400(R)
Email:dc-shi-hm@nic.in
|2.
|Solan
|Deputy Commissioner Office, Solan (H.P.)- 1 73212
Email: dc-sol-h HNnic,in
|3.
|NCT of
|Central
|District Magistrate (CENTRA L)
14, Darya Ganj , New Delhi- 110002 Email: dccentral@nic.in
Contact No.: 23282903
|4.
|New Delhi
|2/1, Jam Nagar House, Sahajahan Road, New
Delhi ï I OOI I
Advertisement
Email: dcnd@nic.in Contact No.: 23386982
|5.
|South Delhi
|District Magistrate (SOUTH)
M.B. Road, Saket, New Delhi-110068 Email: dcsouth@nic.in
Contact No.: 29535025
|6.
|Rajasthan
|Jaipur
|District Magistrate 122, Rajiv Nagar, Shanti
Nagar, Civil Lines, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302007,
Email: dm-jaip-rj@urc.in
|7.
|Jodhpur
|District Magistrare, KachariParisar, Sri
Ganganagar, Jodhpur, Rajasthan 342001, Email:dmjodrj@nic.in
Email: iodhpur.collector@gmail.com
|8.
|Udaipur
|District Magistrate,Collectorate Rd, Near Delhi Gate, Shakti Nagar, Udaipur, Rajasthan 313001
Email:dm-uda-rl@nic.in
|9.
|Uttar
Pradesh
|*ga
|District Magistrats, Mahatma Gandhi Rd,
near SaikiTakiyaCrossing, Mohanpura,
Advertisement
Rakabganj, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 282010, Email dmagr@nic.in
|10
|Noida
|District Magistrate,G.B.Nagar (UP) Phone: +9l-120-2560044 (O), Mobile: +9l -9870145599
Email: dmgbn@nic.in
|11
|Prayagraj
|District Magistrate, District Magistrate Office, Col1ectorate,Prayagraj-21 1002 (UP) Email : dmallDnic.in
Phone: +9l -532-24405 15, 2250300, 2250400
|12
|Madhya
Pradesh
|Bhopal
|District Magistrate,Col1ectorate, A-Block ,
Old Sectt., Bhopal (MP) India 462001 Email:dmindore@nic.in
|13
|Gwalior
|District Magistrate, Collectorate, Ohadpur ,
District Gwalior (M.P.) Phone : 0751 — 2446200
Fax : 0751-2373301
Email : dmewalior@nic.in
|I4
|lndore
|District Magistrate, 518, Mahatma Gandhi
Rd, Moti Banglow ,New Siyaganj, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452007, Email;dmburhanpur@nic.in
|Sehore
|District Magistrate, 53XH+H6F, Sindhi
Colony, Sehore, Madhya Pradesh 466001, Email:dmsehore@nic.in
Ph:075622 27766
|Uttrakhand
|Almora
|District Magistrate,Collectorate Compound, Almora— 263601, Uttarakhand,
Advertisement
Email: dm-alm-ua@nic.in
|16
|Dehradun
|District Magistrate, 15-17, NardevShastri Marg, Race Course, Dehradun, Uttarakhand 248001.
Email: dm-deh-uaJnic.in
|17
|Nanital
|District Magistrate, 9FH6+5R4, District
Court Tallital, Tallital, Nainital, Uttarakhand 263002,
Email:dm-nai-uaHnic.in
|18
|West Bengal
|Kolkata
|Commissioner of Police , Kolkata
Advertisement
Email: cpiiikolkatapolice.gov.in,Ph:033- 22145060
|19
|Darjeeling
|District Magistrate,Chauk Bazaar,
Darjeeling, West Bengal 734101, Email;dm-dariHnic.in
|20
|Howrah
|District Magistrate, Office of the District
Advertisement
Magistrate & Collector, Howrah, 3rd Floor, New Collectorate Building, ó, Rishi Bankim Chandra Road, Pin — 711 101.
Email: dm-how-wbfinic.in
|2 I
|Gujarat
|Ahmedabad
|District Magistrate, Office of The Collector &District Magistrate,NearSubhash Bridge Circle, R.T.OAshram Rd, HridayaKunj,OldWadaj, Ahmedabad,Gujarat
— 380027,
Email: col1ector-ahd@gujarat.gov.in
|22
|Maharashtra
|Mumbai
|District Magistrate, Office of Collector and
District Magistrate, First floor, Collector Office of Mumbai City, Old Custom House, Fo’rt, Mumbai – 400 001,
Email:
Collector.mumbaicitv@maharashtra.go.in
|23
|Mumbai Suburban
|District Magistrate, District Collector and
District MagistrateDistrict Collector’s OfficeAt/PO — Bandra Mumbai, District – Mumbai SuburbanPin — 400 051,
collector.mumbaisuburbHmaharashtra.gov.in
|Pune
|District Magistrate,district Collector Office, Opposite Sassoon Hospital,
Station Road, Pune-411001. Phone — 020-26122114
Email- rdc.pune-mh gov.in
|25
|Nasik
|District Magistrate, Old Agra Road, Nashik
District Maharashtra State India
PIN : 422002
Email collector.nashik@maharashtra.gov.in Contact No Office — 0253-2578500, 2578700
|Thane
|District Magistrate, First Floor, Collector
Office, Court Nakan, Thane West 400601, Email: collector.thane@maharashtra.gov,in
|27
|Gua
|North Goa
|District Magistrate,Collectorate Building,
Opp. Municipal Garden, Panaj i, Goa 40300t,
Email: coln.goa@nic.in, Ph: 0832-2427690
|South Goa
|District Magistrate,MathanySaldanha
Administrative Complex, Panvel – Kochi – Kanyakumari Hwy, Near KTC Bus Stand, Margao, Goa 403601,
Email: cols.Noa@,nic.in, Ph; 0832-2794414
|29
|Kerala
|Ernakulum
|District Magistrate, Collectorate, Kakkanad,
Ernakulam – 682 030 Email : dcekm.ker@nic.in
Office Phone : 0484-2423001 Camp Telephone -0484-2372902
|30
|Kozhikode
|District Magistrate, 7QMR+PQG, Wayanad
Rd, Civil Station, Eranhippalam, Kozhikode, Kerala 673020,
Email: dckzk.ker@nic.in, Ph: 04952371400
|Thiruvananthapuram
|District Magistrate, 2nd Floor Civil Station
Building, Civil Station Road, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala 695043, Email:dctvm.ker@nic.in,
Ph: 0471 -2731177
|32
|TN
|Chennai
|District Magistrate, RajajiSalai, Fourth Floor,
62, Beach Rd, George Town, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600001,
Email: collrchn@nic.in, Ph: +9!-44- 25228025
|33
|Coimbatore
|District Magistrate,Collectorate Building
Coimbatore- 641018, Email: collrcbe@nic.in, Ph; 0422-2301 I l4
|34
|Madurai
|District Magistrate, First Floor,
Collectorate, Madurai — 625020
Phone : 0452-2531110
Camp Office : 0452-2532290 E mail : collrmdul0jnic.in
|35
|Telangana
|Hyderabad
|District Magistrate,NampaIly, 5-8-505,
Chirag Ali Lane, Abids, Hyderabad, Telangana 500001,
Email;collector hyd@telangana.gov.in Ph: 040-23202833
|36
|Andaman &
Nicobar
|SOUTH
ANDAMAN
|District Magistrate, OFFICE OF THE
DEPUTY COMMISSIONER (DISTRICT OF SOUTH ANDAMAN),
Email: dcand@and.nic.in, Ph: 03192233089
|37
|Noah Andaman
|District Magistrate, North & Middle
Andaman, Email:dcnma.and@nic.in Ph: 03 192-262999
|38
|Nicobar
|District Magistrate, District Magistrate
Nicobar/Deputy Commissioner,
Email:dcnicobar2@gmail.com Ph: 03193-265 177
|39
|Puducherry
|Karaikal
|District Magistrate, District Collectorate,
duplex street, Karaikal., Email: collr.kkl@nic.in, Ph: 04368-221580
|40
|Yanam
|District Magistrate, I — Floor, New Revenue
Complex, Vazhudavoor Road, Pettaiyanchathiram,Puducherry. Email: dcrev.pon@nic.in,
Ph: +91 -413-2299502
|41
|Matte
|District Magistrate, District Magistrate, I —
Floor, New Revenue Complex, Vazhudavoor Road, Pettaiyanchathiram, Puducherry — 605 009.
Email: dcrev.oonHpnic,in,
|Ph: +91 -413-2299502
|42
|Pondicherry
|District Magistrate, I — Floor, New
Collectorate Building, Vazhudavoor Road, Pettaiyanchathiram,
Puducherry — 605 009.
Phone : 0413 — 2299502
Email : dcrev.pon@nic.in
|43
|Assam
|KamrupMetropolitan
|District Magistrate, Lichubagan, Hengrabari,
Guwahati, Assam, Ph:0361 254 0149,
Email:dc-kamru manic.in
|44
|Kamrup
|District Magistrate, 5MVC+6X2, DC Office Road, Amingaon, NamatiJalah, Assam 781039,
Email:dc-kamrup@nic.in Ph: 0361 -2684404
|45
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|District Magistrate, Estate Office Building,
Sector 17, Chandigarh, Email: dc-chd@nic.in, Phone: 01722700109
|46
|Nagaland
|Dimapur
|District Magistrate, VQ73+5FV, Diphupar
‘B’, Dimapur, Nagaland 797115, Email: dcdimapur@gmail.com_, Ph: 9717824814
|47
|Kohima
|District Magistrate, Deputy Commissioner,
Kohima,
Email: dckma-nglHnic.in, Ph:0370 2290355
|48
|Bihar
|Patna
|District Magistrate, 6, Fraser Rd, Rajapur,
Raja JiSalai, Indira Nagar, Patna, Bihar
800001,
Email:dm-patna.bih@nic.in, Ph: (0612) 2219545
|49
|Odisha
|Puri
|District Magistrate,Collectorate, Puri-75200 l
Tele: – 06752-222034 (Off), 06752-22203,
Email: dm urifinic.in
|Bhubaneswar
|District Magistrate, 7RFG+5 V6, Keshari Nagar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751001, Email: dm-khurda@nic.in,
Ph: 06755220001
|50
|Andhra
Pradesh
|ChittOOF
|District Magistrate, Vivekananda Bhavan,
Vellore Road, Chittoor,
Email: collectorchittoor@gmail.com, Ph: 08572240333