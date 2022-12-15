Submit list of producers who sought nod before hiring child artistes: NCPCR to DMs

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Tuesday issued a notice to district magistrates across states and Union Territories to furnish before it within seven days a report of all producers who have sought their permission before hiring child artistes in their audio/visual productions, including commercial events.

In the letter signed by NCPCR Member Secretary Rupali Banerjee Singh, the commission said: “It is seen that according to Rule 2C(b) of the Amendment, any producer of any audio visual media production or any commercial event involving the participation of a child, shall involve a child in participation only after obtaining the permission from the District Magistrate of the district where the activity is to be performed. That is to say that the producer will have to seek the necessary permission from the District Magistrates for conducting production and shooting activities where child artistes are involved. As per the above stated provision, this prerequisite for engaging child artistes for entertainment activities is mandatory and has to be adhered to.”

It added: “Accordingly, the Commission requests your good offices for providing details of number of permissions sought by the producers since 2017-2022 in compliance to the above mentioned provision. It is requested that this information may be furnished to the Commission within 7 days.”

The Commission referred to the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Rules, 1988, which were implemented in 2017. According to Rule 2C, “Any producer of any audio visual media production or any commercial event involving the participation of a child, shall involve a child in participation only after obtaining the permission from the District Magistrate of the district where the activity is to be performed, and shall furnish to the District Magistrate before starting the activity an undertaking in Form C and the list of child participants, consent of parents or guardian, as the case may be, name of the individual from the production or event who shall be responsible for the safety and security of the child.”

Below is the list of DMs who the NCPCR has written to:

S.No State District Particulars 1. Himachal Pradesh Shimla Deputy Commissioner Office Shimla – 171001 0177-2655988 (O) 0177- 2803400(R) Email:dc-shi-hm@nic.in 2. Solan Deputy Commissioner Office, Solan (H.P.)- 1 73212 Email: dc-sol-h HNnic,in 3. NCT of Delhi Central District Magistrate (CENTRA L) 14, Darya Ganj , New Delhi- 110002 Email: dccentral@nic.in Contact No.: 23282903 4. New Delhi 2/1, Jam Nagar House, Sahajahan Road, New Delhi ï I OOI I Advertisement Email: dcnd@nic.in Contact No.: 23386982 5. South Delhi District Magistrate (SOUTH) M.B. Road, Saket, New Delhi-110068 Email: dcsouth@nic.in Contact No.: 29535025 6. Rajasthan Jaipur District Magistrate 122, Rajiv Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Civil Lines, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302007, Email: dm-jaip-rj@urc.in 7. Jodhpur District Magistrare, KachariParisar, Sri Ganganagar, Jodhpur, Rajasthan 342001, Email:dmjodrj@nic.in Email: iodhpur.collector@gmail.com 8. Udaipur District Magistrate,Collectorate Rd, Near Delhi Gate, Shakti Nagar, Udaipur, Rajasthan 313001 Email:dm-uda-rl@nic.in 9. Uttar Pradesh *ga District Magistrats, Mahatma Gandhi Rd, near SaikiTakiyaCrossing, Mohanpura, Advertisement Rakabganj, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 282010, Email dmagr@nic.in 10 Noida District Magistrate,G.B.Nagar (UP) Phone: +9l-120-2560044 (O), Mobile: +9l -9870145599 Email: dmgbn@nic.in 11 Prayagraj District Magistrate, District Magistrate Office, Col1ectorate,Prayagraj-21 1002 (UP) Email : dmallDnic.in Phone: +9l -532-24405 15, 2250300, 2250400 12 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal District Magistrate,Col1ectorate, A-Block , Old Sectt., Bhopal (MP) India 462001 Email:dmindore@nic.in

13 Gwalior District Magistrate, Collectorate, Ohadpur , District Gwalior (M.P.) Phone : 0751 — 2446200 Fax : 0751-2373301 Email : dmewalior@nic.in I4 lndore District Magistrate, 518, Mahatma Gandhi Rd, Moti Banglow ,New Siyaganj, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452007, Email;dmburhanpur@nic.in Sehore District Magistrate, 53XH+H6F, Sindhi Colony, Sehore, Madhya Pradesh 466001, Email:dmsehore@nic.in Ph:075622 27766 Uttrakhand Almora District Magistrate,Collectorate Compound, Almora— 263601, Uttarakhand, Advertisement Email: dm-alm-ua@nic.in 16 Dehradun District Magistrate, 15-17, NardevShastri Marg, Race Course, Dehradun, Uttarakhand 248001. Email: dm-deh-uaJnic.in 17 Nanital District Magistrate, 9FH6+5R4, District Court Tallital, Tallital, Nainital, Uttarakhand 263002, Email:dm-nai-uaHnic.in 18 West Bengal Kolkata Commissioner of Police , Kolkata Advertisement Email: cpiiikolkatapolice.gov.in,Ph:033- 22145060 19 Darjeeling District Magistrate,Chauk Bazaar, Darjeeling, West Bengal 734101, Email;dm-dariHnic.in 20 Howrah District Magistrate, Office of the District Advertisement Magistrate & Collector, Howrah, 3rd Floor, New Collectorate Building, ó, Rishi Bankim Chandra Road, Pin — 711 101. Email: dm-how-wbfinic.in 2 I Gujarat Ahmedabad District Magistrate, Office of The Collector &District Magistrate,NearSubhash Bridge Circle, R.T.OAshram Rd, HridayaKunj,OldWadaj, Ahmedabad,Gujarat — 380027, Email: col1ector-ahd@gujarat.gov.in 22 Maharashtra Mumbai District Magistrate, Office of Collector and District Magistrate, First floor, Collector Office of Mumbai City, Old Custom House, Fo’rt, Mumbai – 400 001, Email: Collector.mumbaicitv@maharashtra.go.in

23 Mumbai Suburban District Magistrate, District Collector and District MagistrateDistrict Collector’s OfficeAt/PO — Bandra Mumbai, District – Mumbai SuburbanPin — 400 051, collector.mumbaisuburbHmaharashtra.gov.in Pune District Magistrate,district Collector Office, Opposite Sassoon Hospital, Station Road, Pune-411001. Phone — 020-26122114 Email- rdc.pune-mh gov.in 25 Nasik District Magistrate, Old Agra Road, Nashik District Maharashtra State India PIN : 422002 Email collector.nashik@maharashtra.gov.in Contact No Office — 0253-2578500, 2578700 Thane District Magistrate, First Floor, Collector Office, Court Nakan, Thane West 400601, Email: collector.thane@maharash tra.go v,in 27 Gua North Goa District Magistrate,Collectorate Building, Opp. Municipal Garden, Panaj i, Goa 40300t, Email: coln.goa@nic.in, Ph: 0832-2427690 South Goa District Magistrate,MathanySaldanha Administrative Complex, Panvel – Kochi – Kanyakumari Hwy, Near KTC Bus Stand, Margao, Goa 403601, Email: cols.Noa@,nic.in , Ph; 0832-2794414 29 Kerala Ernakulum District Magistrate, Collectorate, Kakkanad, Ernakulam – 682 030 Email : dcekm.ker@nic.in Office Phone : 0484-2423001 Camp Telephone -0484-2372902 30 Kozhikode District Magistrate, 7QMR+PQG, Wayanad Rd, Civil Station, Eranhippalam, Kozhikode, Kerala 673020, Email: dckzk.ker@nic.in, Ph: 04952371400 Thiruvananthapuram District Magistrate, 2nd Floor Civil Station Building, Civil Station Road, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala 695043, Email:dctvm.ker@nic.in, Ph: 0471 -2731177

32 TN Chennai District Magistrate, RajajiSalai, Fourth Floor, 62, Beach Rd, George Town, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600001, Email: collrchn@nic.in, Ph: +9!-44- 25228025 33 Coimbatore District Magistrate,Collectorate Building Coimbatore- 641018, Email: collrcbe@nic.in, Ph; 0422-2301 I l4 34 Madurai District Magistrate, First Floor, Collectorate, Madurai — 625020 Phone : 0452-2531110 Camp Office : 0452-2532290 E mail : collrmdul0jnic.in 35 Telangana Hyderabad District Magistrate,NampaIly, 5-8-505, Chirag Ali Lane, Abids, Hyderabad, Telangana 500001, Email;collector hyd@telangana.gov.in Ph: 040-23202833 36 Andaman & Nicobar SOUTH ANDAMAN District Magistrate, OFFICE OF THE DEPUTY COMMISSIONER (DISTRICT OF SOUTH ANDAMAN), Email: dcand@and.nic.in, Ph: 03192233089 37 Noah Andaman District Magistrate, North & Middle Andaman, Email:dcnma.and@nic.in Ph: 03 192-262999 38 Nicobar District Magistrate, District Magistrate Nicobar/Deputy Commissioner, Email:dcnicobar2@gmail.com Ph: 03193-265 177 39 Puducherry Karaikal District Magistrate, District Collectorate, duplex street, Karaikal., Email: collr.kkl@nic.in, Ph: 04368-221580 40 Yanam District Magistrate, I — Floor, New Revenue Complex, Vazhudavoor Road, Pettaiyanchathiram,Puducherry. Email: dcrev.pon@nic.in, Ph: +91 -413-2299502 41 Matte District Magistrate, District Magistrate, I — Floor, New Revenue Complex, Vazhudavoor Road, Pettaiyanchathiram, Puducherry — 605 009. Email: dcre v.oo nHpnic,in,