NCP to resume Shiv Swarajya Yatra today

The NCP will resume its statewide Shiv Swarajya Yatra from Monday, which had been called off earlier this month due to the flood situation in Maharashtra.

Advertising

The yatra will commence from Paithan in Aurangabad district and will traverse through parts of Marathwada with senior party leaders like Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Dhananjay Munde and MP Amol Kolhe leading it.

The party had started the yatra from Shivneri in Junnar in Pune district on August 6. However, on August 8, the party decided to call off the yatra due to the flood situation in western Maharashtra. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had asked party members to concentrate on flood-relief work.

The yatra will culminate at the Raigad Fort in Raigad district on August 28.