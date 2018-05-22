NCP to launch mass awareness campaign in Bihar, says Tariq Anwar

NCP leader Tariq Anwar asserted that it was quite difficult to check petroleum prices without bringing them under the GST ambit. NCP leader Tariq Anwar asserted that it was quite difficult to check petroleum prices without bringing them under the GST ambit.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) national general secretary, Tariq Anwar on Tuesday said the party’s Bihar unit will launch a mass awareness campaign for special category status to the state and loan waiver for farmers.

The mass awareness campaign called ‘Vishesh Rajya Evam Krishi Rin Mafi’ (special category status and loan waiver for farmers) would be launched on May 28 and would continue for about a fortnight, Anwar, Lok Sabha MP from Katihar told reporters here.

Under the campaign the NCP would hold district-level morning processions, sit-ins, demonstrations, candle marches, besides holding public meetings to stress the importance and significance of getting the special category status for Bihar, the NCP leader said.

If Bihar is granted the special category status, it would enable tax incentives to the state which would help in attracting private investments from big corporate houses, he said.

“The special category status is a must for Bihar’s growth. I have written letters to several party heads and MPs seeking their cooperation in getting the special status for Bihar,” the NCP leader said.

Expressing concern over the steep rise in petroleum products, Anwar asserted that it was quite difficult to check petroleum prices without bringing them under the GST ambit.

Containing oil prices is the “need of hour”, Anwar said and suggested that the government should think about the alternative sources of energy apart from reducing taxes on petro products.

