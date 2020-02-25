NCP regains control of Baramati sugar mill

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. (File Photo) Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. (File Photo)

In a boost to Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, the party managed to regain control of the Baramati based Malegaon Cooperative Sugar mill. Results which were announced early on Tuesday morning showed the NCP backed Neelkantheshwar Panel winning 11 of the 16 seats in the board of directors of the mill.

One of the better-managed mills in the state, Pawar had suffered a shocking defeat during the last elections of this mill in 2015. A body led by Rajan Taware had managed to upset the NCP and wrestle control of the mill.

Taware had over the years gravitated towards the BJP much to the discomfort of the Pawars.

After the MahaVikasAghadi government came into existence in the state, Pawar had put heart and soul to win back this sugar mill.

Results show that just five of the previous panels got elected while the NCP backed panel managed to win 11 of the other seats.

Swabhimnai Paksha leader Rajendra Dhavan Patil was also one of the successful candidates from the Neelkantheshwar Panel.

