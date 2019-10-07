NCP MP gets eggshells in omelet onboard Air India flight, caterer penalised

Air India has asked one of its caterers to bear the handling charges and cost of the entire food supply on one of its flights after an NCP MP complained there was an eggshell in the omelet served to her, news agency PTI reported on Monday. The incident took place on Pune-Delhi flight last week and the charges have been levied as a penalty.

NCP Rajya Sabha member Vandana Chavan on Sunday had complained about the poor quality of the food served on the AI flight from Pune to Delhi, and alleged that the omelet she was served for breakfast had “eggshells.”

as if that was not enough noticed that the potato pieces were decayed, beans were uncooked and the jam mini jar had some powder on it. @fssaiindia Have filled in a complaint form in the flight wonder if it will reach the concerned in #AirIndia and hope action will be taken. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CSrWc57DdD — Vandana Chavan (@MPVandanaChavan) October 5, 2019

In a series of tweets, the parliamentarian claimed that the potato slices were “decayed”, beans “uncooked” and the mini jam jar had some “powder” on it.

“When I finished with 3-4 bites I hit upon shells of the egg in the omelet. As if that was not enough noticed that the potato pieces were decayed, beans were uncooked and the jam mini jar had some powder on it,” the legislator tweeted.

“Though ofcourse the air hostess was not directly responsible for what came in my tray – It was disheartening how dispassionately they responded to what was brought to their notice,” Chavan added. She tweeted and tagged it to the PMO, the aviation minister,

the DGCA and the Air India chairman.

Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar told PTI: “Air India has taken the incident seriously. We have imposed a penalty on the catering agency and it will have to bear the handling charges and the cost of food for the entire flight.” He said strict action was taken so that in future these types of incidents do not occur again.