NCP MP from Satara set to resign, join BJP

Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji and NCP MP from Satara, is set to join the BJP on Saturday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The Sharad-Pawar led NCP has termed the development “good riddance” and said Bhosale was at the root of all problems within the party’s Satara unit.

“I received inspiration to carry out social work from the love and blessings of you all. Hope the same love and blessings will be with me forever,” Bhosale tweeted on Friday.

Bhosale will resign as MP and seek re-election, said his aide Milind Gaiwkad. “Accompanied by the Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis), he will fly to Delhi from Pune in a chartered plane. Around 9 pm, he will submit his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker,” he said.

According to sources, the delay in Bhosale joining BJP was caused due to several conditions he set, including his insistence on joining the party in the presence of the Prime Minister.

Bhosale met Pawar on Wednesday, triggering speculation that he had decided against quitting the NCP. However, NCP sources have said he met Pawar to seek his blessings and thank him for his support during his time in the party.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik underplayed Bhosale’s exit. “It’s good riddance for us. Henceforth, there will be no trouble in our Satara unit…” he said.

BJP leaders said Bhosale’s entry will strengthen the party not just in Satara but across Maharashtra. “His entry will help the party consolidate Maratha votes. Since he Shivaji’s direct descendant, he commands immense respect among the people,” a BJP leader said.