Monday, Dec 19, 2022

NCP MLA arrives with newborn son to attend winter session

MLA Saroj Ahire Wagh states that apart from being a mother she is also a public representative.

MLA Saroj Ahire Wagh attends winter session with her newborn son. (Express photo)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Saroj Ahire Wagh caught everyone’s attention when she arrived at the Maharashtra legislature carrying her two-and-a-half-month-old son to attend the winter session, which began here on Monday.

The MLA from Nashik was accompanied by two members of her family and her son Prashansak who was born on September 30. Speaking to reporters before entering the Vidhan Bhavan, Ahire Wagh said the winter session is a time to raise concerns of constituencies and people of the state.

“Apart from being a mother to a baby boy, I am also a public representative and have come to raise concerns of my constituency. My family has come with me and they will look after the baby when I am in the House,” the NCP MLA said.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 04:36:59 pm
Live Blog

