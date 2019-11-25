NCP leaders say Ajit Pawar told them ‘all is well’

EVEN as the BJP has launched “Operation Lotus” to reach out to MLAs in the Opposition ranks, Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap claimed that the party has support of more than 40-50 MLAs from other parties.

Jagtap, who attended an urgent BJP meeting in Mumbai on Sunday, said his party was confident of sailing through the trust vote. “We will certainly win the trust vote,” he said.

The BJP MLA also claimed that the party has offered “ministerial posts” to these MLAs. “Our top leaders who installed the government in the face of severe odds have obviously put in place a strong plan. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have gone this far,” he said. BJP MLA from Bhosari, Mahesh Landge, also attended the party meeting in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, a delegation of NCP corporators from Pimpri-Chinchwad met senior party leader Ajit Pawar at his residence in Mumbai. The delegation included former Pimpri-Chinchwad deputy mayor Raju Misal, NCP opposition leader in PCMC Nana Kate and corporator Prashant Shitole.

Misal said Ajit Pawar sounded confident about the “NCP-BJP alliance” winning the floor test whenever it happens. “Ajit Pawar said NCP-BJP will win the trust vote and that it will provide a stable government for five years,” said Misal, adding that the senior NCP leader looked relaxed when he met him. “He surely did not look nervous. We interacted with him for at least 45 minutes,” he said.

Pimpri-Chinchwad NCP chief Sanjoy Wahgere, when asked whether NCP corporators were with Ajit Pawar or Sharad Pawar, said, “We are with the party. Anyway, Ajit Pawar has not been expelled from the party.”

Another NCP corporator Nana Kate said, “Ajit Pawar assured us all was well and that we should not take any tension. He also told us that he was with the party and family….”

Sangvi corporator Prashant Shitole, who also met Ajit Pawar, said there was confusion in the party ranks and therefore they decided to meet him.