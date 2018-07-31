NCP seeks 5 per cent reservation for Muslims in education

NCP leader Majid Memon (Express photo by Kevin D’Souza/File) NCP leader Majid Memon (Express photo by Kevin D’Souza/File)

A week after Maharashtra witnessed agitation by the Maratha community for reservation in jobs and education, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has now demanded reservation for Muslims in education. NCP leader Majeed Memon on Tuesday wrote a letter to state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding five percent reservation for Muslims in education. Memon in the letter stated, “along with the reservation of the Marathas, 5 per cent reservation to Muslims in the field of education should also be considered.”

He said that on the basis of findings by the Sachar Committee, the Bombay High Court in a writ petition has supported and justified reservation to the Muslim community to the extent of 5 per cent. He further said that the reservation would also help in eliminating the educational and economic backwardness of the society.

Memon also confirmed that his party will fully support the demand for reservation to the Maratha community. Memon, in the letter, also mentioned that he had earlier approached the CM on the same issue in September 2015. However, no progress has been made on this issue.

