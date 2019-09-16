NCP bullying other parties: Devendra Fadnavis

A day after workers of the BJP and the NCP engaged in sloganeering against each during the Mahajanadesh Yatra in Baramati, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the NCP was “bullying other parties by not allowing their rallies in Sharad Pawar’s hometown”.

“Seven people of NCP were raising slogans at the Mahajanadesh Yatra in Baramati. There was no police action against them. They ran away when the police approached them… Will it be okay if seven of our party workers carry out sloganeering in each rally by NCP chief Sharad Pawar? This is not the way to behave,” Fadnavis said of the incident that led to tense situation for a while in Baramati during his roadshow.

He added, “Does that (sloganeering by NCP workers) mean no leader of any other political party should hold rallies in Baramati? Is Article 370 enacted there? Is Baramati separated from Maharashtra?”

Stating that he would help NCP workers hold a rally in his home town, Fadnavis added: “This is democracy. In democracy, every political party has the right to hold public rallies. It seems as if the ground is slipping under their (NCP) feet and so they don’t want the chief minister to come to their town and address public rallies.”

The Baramati town had witnessed tense moments during the roadshow of Fadnavis, when he had criticised the NCP. The CM had said that the mass exodus in NCP was due to “wrongdoing” by its party leadership. NCP supporters had protested the comments and raised slogans during the Mahajanadesh Yatra of chief minister, who is on a statewide road show before the Assembly polls.

The yatra entered the Pune city on Sunday and headed towards Satara.