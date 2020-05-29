NCL team helps control leaked gas from tanker

For the next five hours, the scientists sprinkled Ammonium Bicarbonate over the spilled gas to dilute its effect. (Representational Photo) For the next five hours, the scientists sprinkled Ammonium Bicarbonate over the spilled gas to dilute its effect. (Representational Photo)

Scientists at the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) helped control the aggravation of effects of acetic acid, which leaked from a container truck after an accident on May 28 at Chandani Chowk along the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway.

Following the leak, local residents complaints about irritation in eyes and problems in breathing. A twelve-member team of NCL, which is 10 km from the accident site, reached the spot and assessed the situation.

The leaked gas was identified as acetic acid, which has a boiling point at 118 degrees Celsius, is highly corrosive and can be toxic when inhaled.

For the next five hours, the scientists sprinkled Ammonium Bicarbonate over the spilled gas to dilute its effect. This helped neutralise the gas till officials of the Pune Police and Fire Brigade transferred the remaining acetic acid into another tanker.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd