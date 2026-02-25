NCERT pulls out new Class 8 Social Science textbook after row over section on ‘corruption in judiciary’

The National Council of Educational Research and Training’s (NCERT) new Class 8 Social Science textbook, which had a section on “corruption in the judiciary”, has been pulled out of sale, sources in the Education Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

Sources said that it was pulled out of sale on Tuesday. On Wednesday, staff at the publication division book counter in the NCERT campus in Delhi said that the book, which was available for sale at the counter on Monday, was no longer available.

The Indian Express had reported on Tuesday that the new book had a chapter on ‘The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society’, which featured a section on challenges faced by the judicial system—corruption, and “massive backlog…on account of multiple reasons, such as a lack of an adequate number of judges, complicated legal procedures, and poor infrastructure”.