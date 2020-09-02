NCERT books case: Non-bailable warrant against expelled BJP leader

On August 21, police raided printing presses owned by Gupta — Meerut BJP vice president — and his nephew Sachin and recovered the pirated books.(Representational)

A Meerut court has issued a non-bailable warrant against former BJP leader Sanjeev Gupta and three others in connection with the printing of pirated NCERT books worth Rs 60 crore. The police said they will soon announce a reward for information leading to the arrest of each of the absconding accused.

On August 21, police raided printing presses owned by Gupta — Meerut BJP vice president — and his nephew Sachin and recovered the pirated books. The next day, BJP expelled Gupta. Police have so far arrested four of the eight booked in the case.

Meerut SSP Ajay Sahni said, “We have secured the non-bailable arrest to ensure that they may not approach the court to evade arrest.” Meanwhile,Income and the Trade Tax authorities have also served notices to the Guptas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.