NCERT issues unconditional apology to Supreme Court; withdraws Class 8 textbook over controversial ‘judiciary’ chapter

A day before the Supreme Court is set to take up the matter of the now-withdrawn social science textbook for Class 8, NCERT has tendered an “unconditional and unqualified apology” for the chapter on the judiciary.

“The National Council of Educational Research and Training [NCERT] has recently published a social science textbook, “Exploring Society: India and Beyond,” Grade 8 (Part II), which contained Chapter IV titled “The Role of Judiciary in our Society.” The Director and Members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the said Chapter IV. The entire book has been withdrawn and is not available,” the Council said.