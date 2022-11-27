scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

NCC celebrates 75th Raising Day today

Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane had laid a wreath and paid homage to the martyrs on behalf of NCC at the National War Memorial, New Delhi

NCC officers pay homage at the National War Memorial on the occasion of NCC Raising Day, in New Delhi (PTI)

The National Cadet Corps (NCC)  the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world — celebrated its 75th Raising Day on Sunday.

Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane had laid a wreath and paid homage to the martyrs on behalf of NCC at the National War Memorial, New Delhi, on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Aramane said that the NCC has evolved exponentially in the past few years, and the youth in uniform have joined hands in every initiative to contribute to nation building

The NCC, that was raised in 1948, took to social media and marked 75 years of its ‘gratitude to the nation’ by saying “Today is reminder that our freedom was not free, our martyrs paid for it their lives. NCC extends its gratitude to the nation for the support and love for 75 years. Let’s make our youth, ambassadors of peace, harmony and strength”.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) also took to Twitter conveying its wishes on the 75th Raising Day of NCC.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and the Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant conveyed their wishes through social media today.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, “We all are proud of the bravery, valor and loyalty of all the soldiers dedicated to the service of the country #NCC as an auxillary force of the Indian Army”.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that this Raising Day marks an opportunity to contribute to the development of the youth.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 01:00:58 pm
