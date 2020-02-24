NCC plane crashes in Patiala, pilot dead

The micro-light airplane of Number 3 NCC Air Unit crashed in the military area near Patiala Aviation Club on Sangrur-Patiala road. (Express photo) The micro-light airplane of Number 3 NCC Air Unit crashed in the military area near Patiala Aviation Club on Sangrur-Patiala road. (Express photo)

A pilot was killed and a cadet injured after a National Cadet Corps (NCC) aircraft crashed in Patiala on Monday.

According to the police, the micro-light airplane of Number 3 NCC Air Unit crashed in the military area near Patiala Aviation Club on Sangrur-Patiala road.

Patiala SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu confirmed that a pilot died and another cadet inside the plane was injured.

SSP Sidhu said, “The plane took off from the civil aerodrome strip of the club and crashed in the military area nearby after a few minutes. Wing Commander GS Cheema died and an NCC cadet was injured.”

The SSP said the cadet had sustained serious injuries.

“It was a two-seater plane. The crash took place around 12.50 pm. The deceased, Wing Commander Cheema of the Indian Air Force (IAF), was on deputation with NCC to train cadets. The injured cadet, identified as Vipan Kumar Yadav, a student of Government Mohindra College Patiala, has been shifted to Command Hospital, Chandimandir. He has received serious spinal cord injuries,” said SSP Sidhu.

