NCB should probe if Kangana had said she took drugs: BJP leader

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Wednesday said that actor Kangana Ranaut is not above law and NCB should conduct probe if she had said that she was a “drug-addict”.

“If Kangana has said she was a drug addict then the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) should probe. Law is equal for all in our country,” the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council told reporters here.

The NCB is probing the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus and had arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was booked by the Bihar police for allegedly abetting suicide of her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI is probing that case.

In Mumbai, the NCB has summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh among others for questioning.

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government had earlier this month ordered a probe by Mumbai police into allegations by actor Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman that Ranaut took drugs.

Darekar said no one will support if new and budding actors in film industry are falling prey to drugs.

“Shouldn’t we take precautions if actors in one of the biggest film industries in the world are getting addicted (to drugs)?” he questioned.

Darekar said there should not be any problem if NCB summons any person who is consuming drugs for investigation.

The BJP leader also slammed the Shiv Sena-led Mumbai civic body for water-logging on Wednesday due to heavy rains.

“They had time of seven to eight months to fix the chronic water-logging spots. There is no dearth of funds; required machinery is also available…But despite all these things, if Mumbai is going under water, what have you done by being in the power in the BMC for the last 40 years?” he asked.

