NCB seizes 7 kg cocaine, 5 held

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) has seized seven kg of cocaine worth around Rs 30 crore and arrested five persons, including four African nationals, in operations conducted in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh said two women – an Indian and an Ethiopian – were among those apprehended. “In a joint operation, the NCB’s Mumbai and Delhi units recovered 4.9 kg of cocaine from a woman in Tilak Nagar area of West Delhi on October 13. The contraband was concealed in a trolley bag found in the woman’s possession,” he said.

Singh said the investigation has revealed that the drug was sourced from a hotel in the Masjid Bandar area of Mumbai and in an immediate follow-up action, two Ethiopian nationals, who had allegedly given the trolley bag to the woman, were apprehended on October 14.

“Following further investigations, two more Ethiopian nationals, including a woman, were nabbed from a hotel in Masjid Bandar. At least 2 kg of cocaine was recovered from a similar trolley bag and USD 8,000 in cash was seized from the duo’s possession,” he said.

“Investigations have revealed the arrested accused were part of a syndicate being managed by Nigerian drug traffickers. The woman arrested from Delhi is the wife of one of the kingpins operating the drug syndicate from Delhi. He was allegedly using his wife, a mother of three, as a local carrier to facilitate the transshipment of cocaine from ‘drug mules’ (transporters of narcotics) at Mumbai to his Delhi residence,” Singh said.

The contraband was to be delivered to other kingpins in Delhi and further distributed to other parts of the country. “The drug mules were being paid handsomely for their sponsored trips to carry the consignments (about USD 1,000 to USD 1,200 per kg) depending on the risk involved. It was also found that these syndicate members were using social media platforms and virtual numbers for communicating with each other,” he said.