NCB, Indian Navy seize drugs worth Rs 2000 cr from high seas of Gujarat

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Indian Navy, in a joint operation in the high seas of Gujarat, seized contraband substances worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore, being trafficked from “the neighbouring country”, a release said on Saturday.

This is the first such operation on the high seas involving the NCB and the Indian Navy.

The release said that the cache of drugs seized includes 529 kilograms of cannabis, 234 kg of crystal methamphetamine, and heroin worth Rs 2,000 crore in the international market.

According to the NCB, the “highest quality” contraband was being trafficked by a drug cartel based out of India’s “neighbouring country”.

The release said, “The present seizure has dealt a telling blow to drug syndicates based out of our neighboring country and using the maritime route for the proliferation of drugs in India and other countries.”

The NCB had shared the input regarding the narcotics being smuggled through the seas with the Indian Navy.

“The input regarding trafficking of drugs in high seas was developed by the NCB and was shared with Naval Intelligence Unit, leading to a joint operation. Special Unit of NCB Headquarters have been continuously working on various such intelligence inputs and it will be our endeavor to carry out more such operations in collaboration with Naval forces,” the release from the NCB said.

