NCB case against Rhea Chakraborty in HC: She bought drugs for Sushant Rajput, hid his habit

Rhea Chakraborty. (File)

SEEKING that her bail plea be rejected, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told the Bombay High Court on Monday that Rhea Chakraborty had bought drugs for and “concealed” Sushant Singh Rajput’s drug habit, and hence Section 27A of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act providing punishment for financing drug trafficking and harbouring offenders was applicable against her.

In two affidavits submitted to the court, the NCB called Chakraborty and her brother Showik “active members of (a) drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers”. The court had on September 24 asked the NCB to respond to their bail pleas. The two were arrested based on WhatsApp chats purportedly recovered from Chakraborty’s phone.

The NCB affidavits, submitted by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, state that the drugs allegedly linked to Chakraborty were “not meant for personal consumption”, adding, “Electronic evidence such as WhatsApp chats, records were retrieved from the mobile, laptop and hard-disk and it indicated payment made for the drugs. Thus, there is ample evidence to show that the present applicant Rhea has not only regularly dealt (with) but has also financed illicit trafficking of drugs.”

The affidavits link Chakraborty to Anuj Keshwani, from whom the NCB claims to have recovered “commercial quantity of contraband LSD”.

The NCB said that despite being aware of the fact that Rajput consumed drugs, Chakraborty “harboured” him and “concealed” the fact. “It is further submitted that if overall scenario is seen, then the present applicant (Rhea) being aware of the fact that Sushant Singh Rajput being someone who is engaged in consumption has harboured him and concealed him whilst he was engaged in consuming the drugs. This would amount to harbouring. The present applicant also allowed her residence for drug storage and consumption for Sushant Singh Rajput.”

The affidavits add, “It is clear from the statement and electronic evidence gathered by (the) NCB (that the) applicant is an active member of the drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers. There is sufficient evidence gathered that she is involved in drug trafficking. The applicant used to facilitate drug deliveries and payment through credit cards/ cash/ payment gateways for the contraband.”

The NCB made similar submissions against Showik, saying he was also a part of the “syndicate”.

The affidavits say, “It is clear that she had actively aided, abetted and financed other accused persons from drug transactions in pursuance of criminal conspiracy. It is clear that the drugs which were financed were not meant for personal consumption but for supplying the same to another person… Therefore, Section 27A of the NDPS Act is clearly applicable in the case.”

The agency said that as the investigation was at a crucial stage, bail to the applicants would hamper the probe.

The High Court will hear the bail pleas of Chakraborty and Showik, along with three others, starting Tuesday.

