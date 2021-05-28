NCB arrests Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani in drugs case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14 last year. (Photo: Express Archive)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Friday arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad in the drugs case linked to the Bollywood actor’s death.

“Pithani’s alleged role in the drug case, that emerged post the actor’s death, came to light during the NCB’s investigation and hence he was arrested”, PTI quoted an official as saying.

Pithani was staying with the late actor at his Bandra residence in suburban Mumbai. Rajput (34) was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

In August last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had questioned Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh in connection with the actor’s death case.

The CBI team accompanied by Neeraj, Rajput’s another domestic help Deepesh Sawant and Pithani had also visited the late actor’s house in Bandra to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead there on June 14.

These three were present in the apartment when Rajput was found hanging in his room.

Commenting on Pithani, Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, had said that he is extremely “dubious” and alleged that he is a very intelligent criminal. Speaking to ANI, Vikas Singh had said that Pithani’s behaviour towards Rajput’s family changed after an FIR was registered against Rhea Chakraborty.