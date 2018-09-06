NCB arrests four, seizes 60 kg heroin during raids in J&K, Punjab

Zonal Director of the NCB, Jammu, Virendra Kumar Yadav, in a written statement said that 22.145 kg was seized in Jammu and another Rs 38.07 kg from Kashmir. The cash meant to purchase narcotic was seized from a person in Jalandhar, it added. (Representational) Zonal Director of the NCB, Jammu, Virendra Kumar Yadav, in a written statement said that 22.145 kg was seized in Jammu and another Rs 38.07 kg from Kashmir. The cash meant to purchase narcotic was seized from a person in Jalandhar, it added. (Representational)

In what may be called the biggest ever narcotic haul by any agency across India during current year, sleuths of the Narcotic Control Bureau have arrested four people along with 60 kgs of high-grade heroin and over Rs 22 lakh cash in series of raids in Jammu, Kashmir and neighbouring Punjab.

Zonal Director of the NCB, Jammu, Virendra Kumar Yadav, in a written statement said that 22.145 kg was seized in Jammu and another Rs 38.07 kg from Kashmir. The cash meant to purchase narcotic was seized from a person in Jalandhar, it added.

Four people have been arrested in the matter so far including three from Kashmir and another from Jalandhar. More arrests are likely as the consignment is part of the cross LoC narco-terror nexus, sources said. NCB officials, however, refused to divulge details saying that it will hamper investigations.

“There are so many things we are not in a position to disclose,’’ a senior NCB official said, adding that “the matter is highly, highly sensitive in view of the involvement of people at international level. Everything will get spoiled if things are disclosed before the conclusion of investigations,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, giving details, sources said that NCB sleuths on a specific information had on Sunday intercepted a Santro car near Lakhanpur and during checking, they seized 22 kg high-grade heroin from it. Pointing out that the car was on way from Kashmir to Punjab, sources said that all the three occupants were arrested.

Later, on their disclosure, NCB along with Punjab Police on Monday arrested a person along with Rs 17.49 lakh and a car at Jalandhar. The narcotic seized near Lakhanpur was to be delivered to him subject to the payment of cash to the youth from Kashmir. Next day, NCB Amritsar along with Punjab Police raided his house and seized another Rs 5 lakh in cash and some documents.

In the meantime, an NCB team from Jammu left for Valley and, on disclosures of the arrested accused, seized with the assistance of state police another 38.07 kg heroin from a house in Handwara.

Pointing out that the value of the seized narcotic in the international market is estimated to be nearly Rs 300 crore, sources said that this was the second major narcotic haul made in Jammu Kashmir during the last one month, as state police had on August 6 seized 51 kgs of “ high-grade heroin’’ from an Amritsar bound truck in Jammu. Two people were arrested in the matter.

