Thursday, January 28, 2021
NCB arrests 3 for ‘narcotics trafficking’

According to NCB officials, the accused ordered drugs on the dark web from Amsterdam. One of the accused is an engineer with a multinational company.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | January 29, 2021 12:50:45 am
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai drugs raid, marijuana, Drug dealers, mumbai drugs, marijuana dealers in mumbai, india news, indian expressBased on a tip-off, the NCB intercepted a Chevrolet Beat vehicle and recovered 10 gram ganja and 121 blots of LSD. (Representational)

The Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a series of raids in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday night and seized a total of 336 blots of LSD along with cocaine and marijuana and arrested three alleged drug dealers.

Based on a tip-off, the NCB intercepted a Chevrolet Beat vehicle and recovered 10 gram ganja and 121 blots of LSD (2.3 grams) and apprehended two people, Arbaaz Shaikh and Vineet Chandran. During follow up action on Thursday, the NCB seized 420 gram ganja, six gram cocaine and 215 LSD blots from one Suraj Singh in Nerul.

“The three drug dealers were active and running their network in Nerul for a long time. The trio used to smuggle drugs by procuring LSD through the dark net,” an official said.

