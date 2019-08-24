NCB arrests 11 drug traffickers in one week

Identifying the recent trend of an increase in trafficking of heroin through the southern route in the country and a large increase of opiate trafficking originating from Afghanistan, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has stepped up its enforcement activities to curb drug trafficking. The drug law enforcement and intelligence agency has over the last week seized a total of 133.28 kg ganja, 7 kg hashish, 8 kg heroin, 10,000 yaba tablets and 9 kg methamphetamine (a potent nervous system stimulant used as a recreational drug) along with arresting 11 Indian drug traffickers, a senior official said.

Out of the total 133.28 kg ganja seized by the agency, 105.886 kg ganja was seized on August 13 by NCB’s Indore zonal unit near Dudhiya, Indore, Madhya Pradesh after arresting two drug traffickers. Following this, the Indore unit of the NCB also made a drug haul of 54.680 kgs ganja on August 17 based on specific information from NCB Lucknow zonal unit. NCB also arrested two Indian drug traffickers who later revealed that this illegal ganja is sourced from Andhra Pradesh and it was meant to be transported to New Delhi, the official said. The NCB Chandigarh team on Thursday seized 351.910 kg poppy husk concealed under sanitary ware items from a truck along with intercepting two persons who were the receivers. The source of the drug was Rajasthan and was meant to be transported to Kharar, Mohali in Punjab.

The Kolkata Zonal Unit of NCB seized approximately 10,000 Yaba tablets on August 22 on NH 34 at Murshidabad, West Bengal and three Indian nationals were arrested in the case. The agency also seized fake Indian currency notes of the denomination of 1,90,000.

Investigations are also underway for the seizure of 9 kg methamphetamine from Khudengthabi, Manipur by the NCB Guwahati zonal unit. Also, NCB Mumbai zonal unit seized 7 kg charas on August 21 and arrested two Indian drug traffickers from Nagour, Rajasthan and Thane, Mumbai.