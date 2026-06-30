747 foreign nationals held in India in drug cases, most from Nepal: Report

Data from the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Annual Report 2025 showed that the number of foreign nationals arrested in drug cases rose to 747 in 2025, compared with 660 in 2024.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
2 min readNew DelhiJun 30, 2026 10:57 AM IST
NCB narcotics report foreign nationalsOf the 747 foreign nationals arrested in India in 2025 in narcotics cases, 143 were from Nigeria and 97 from Myanmar, as per the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Annual Report 2025. (Image generated using AI)
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A total of 747 foreign nationals were arrested in India in 2025 in narcotics cases, with the highest numbers from Nepal (203), Nigeria (143), and Myanmar (97), according to the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Annual Report 2025.

The country-wise break-up of foreign nationals arrested showed that Bangladesh accounted for 17 arrests, followed by Kenya (10), Ghana (9), and Uganda (6). Russia, Brazil, Israel, Senegal, and Tanzania accounted for four arrests each.

Smaller numbers were recorded for several other countries, including Afghanistan, Cameroon, Germany, Japan, Sudan, and Sweden. Details for about 203 foreign nationals were not reported country-wise.

The data showed that the number of foreign nationals arrested rose to 747 in 2025, compared with 660 in 2024. In 2023, the figure was 735, while 777 foreign nationals were arrested in 2022 and 593 in 2021.

Also Read | Telegram key platform for drug ads, Myanmar route a concern: NCB

Highest narcotics-related arrests in 5 years

India also saw a significant rise in narcotics-related enforcement in 2025, with the number of people arrested in anti-drug operations increasing sharply, according to the report. The report said 1,83,675 people were arrested in 2025, up from 1,22,224 in 2024. This was the highest figure recorded during the five years from 2021 to 2025. It also said that 810 detention orders were issued in 2025, a steep rise from 531 in 2024.

“At the same time, enforcement agencies reported major action against illicit cultivation. The area under poppy cultivation destroyed rose dramatically to 42,282 acres in 2025, nearly double the 22,512 acres eradicated in 2024. (Area under) cannabis cultivation destroyed also increased, reaching 38,193 acres, up from 34,018 acres a year earlier,” the report said.

According to the report, amphetamine-type stimulants accounted for nearly half of all synthetic drug seizures globally in 2023, with methamphetamine and amphetamine remaining the dominant substances.

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The report also said methamphetamine production remained concentrated in hubs including Mexico, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Czechia, and the Netherlands, while trafficking patterns were expanding across Europe, Africa, and the Near and Middle East.

The report also pointed to uncertainty over the future of the Captagon trade following political changes in Syria, warning that production could shift geographically rather than disappear.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
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Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

 

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