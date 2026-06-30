747 foreign nationals held in India in drug cases, most from Nepal: Report

2 min readNew DelhiJun 30, 2026 10:57 AM IST
A total of 747 foreign nationals were arrested in India in 2025 in narcotics cases, with the highest numbers from Nepal (203), Nigeria (143), and Myanmar (97), according to the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Annual Report 2025.
The country-wise break-up of foreign nationals arrested showed that Bangladesh accounted for 17 arrests, followed by Kenya (10), Ghana (9), and Uganda (6). Russia, Brazil, Israel, Senegal, and Tanzania accounted for four arrests each.
Smaller numbers were recorded for several other countries, including Afghanistan, Cameroon, Germany, Japan, Sudan, and Sweden. Details for about 203 foreign nationals were not reported country-wise.
The data showed that the number of foreign nationals arrested rose to 747 in 2025, compared with 660 in 2024. In 2023, the figure was 735, while 777 foreign nationals were arrested in 2022 and 593 in 2021.
Highest narcotics-related arrests in 5 years
India also saw a significant rise in narcotics-related enforcement in 2025, with the number of people arrested in anti-drug operations increasing sharply, according to the report. The report said 1,83,675 people were arrested in 2025, up from 1,22,224 in 2024. This was the highest figure recorded during the five years from 2021 to 2025. It also said that 810 detention orders were issued in 2025, a steep rise from 531 in 2024.
“At the same time, enforcement agencies reported major action against illicit cultivation. The area under poppy cultivation destroyed rose dramatically to 42,282 acres in 2025, nearly double the 22,512 acres eradicated in 2024. (Area under) cannabis cultivation destroyed also increased, reaching 38,193 acres, up from 34,018 acres a year earlier,” the report said.
According to the report, amphetamine-type stimulants accounted for nearly half of all synthetic drug seizures globally in 2023, with methamphetamine and amphetamine remaining the dominant substances.
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The report also said methamphetamine production remained concentrated in hubs including Mexico, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Czechia, and the Netherlands, while trafficking patterns were expanding across Europe, Africa, and the Near and Middle East.
The report also pointed to uncertainty over the future of the Captagon trade following political changes in Syria, warning that production could shift geographically rather than disappear.