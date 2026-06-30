747 foreign nationals held in India in drug cases, most from Nepal: Report

Of the 747 foreign nationals arrested in India in 2025 in narcotics cases, 143 were from Nigeria and 97 from Myanmar, as per the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Annual Report 2025. (Image generated using AI)

A total of 747 foreign nationals were arrested in India in 2025 in narcotics cases, with the highest numbers from Nepal (203), Nigeria (143), and Myanmar (97), according to the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Annual Report 2025.

The country-wise break-up of foreign nationals arrested showed that Bangladesh accounted for 17 arrests, followed by Kenya (10), Ghana (9), and Uganda (6). Russia, Brazil, Israel, Senegal, and Tanzania accounted for four arrests each.

Smaller numbers were recorded for several other countries, including Afghanistan, Cameroon, Germany, Japan, Sudan, and Sweden. Details for about 203 foreign nationals were not reported country-wise.

The data showed that the number of foreign nationals arrested rose to 747 in 2025, compared with 660 in 2024. In 2023, the figure was 735, while 777 foreign nationals were arrested in 2022 and 593 in 2021.