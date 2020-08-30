NC political affairs panel meets for first time since bifurcation of J&K

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

The political affairs committee (PAC) of the National Conference (NC) on Saturday held its first meeting since August 5 last year, when special status to J&K was withdrawn and the erstwhile state bifurcated into two Union Territories.

The meeting, at the party headquarters in Srinagar, was presided over by NC president Farooq Abdullah. The PAC members authorised Farooq “to widen the acceptance of Gupkar Declaration among all sections (of people) in Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh.”

As its leaders and functionaries released from house detention over the last one month and the party began revival of its political activities, Saturday’s meeting is the first large congregation of its leaders. Before this, Farooq Abdullah held smaller meetings at his residence with the recently released party members.

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, senior leaders Mohammad Shafi Uri, A R Rather attended the meeting, among other senior leaders.

“The unilateral, undemocratic and unconstitutional measures undertaken by GOI [Government of India], and its impact on the ground level in Jammu and Kashmir was deliberated in the PAC meeting,” the party said in a statement.

The PAC members also expressed “outrage” over the decision taken on August 5 last year, saying the measures have “violated the spirit of federalism and the sovereign pledges of Union of India to the people of Jammu and Kashmir made from time to time.”

Rueing the “widespread administrative inertia”, the PAC members also took note of the alleged development deficit in J&K and expressed concern over the state of economy in the Union Territory.

