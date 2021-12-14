NC MPs to attend meeting of J&K delimitation panel

FEARING THAT the views of mainstream political parties in the Valley will go unheard, Members of Parliament of the Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) are likely to attend the next meeting of the Delimitation Commission scheduled on December 20.

The three NC parliamentarians — Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone – who are associate members of the delimitation panel had stayed away from the earlier meeting held in February this year. The party had then written to the panel expressing the inability of its MPs to associate with it arguing that The J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, “is under judicial scrutiny” in the Supreme Court of India.

Having received an invitation again for the December 20 meeting, they have now written to the panel seeking details of its agenda – an indication of a thaw in the party’s position. “All of us MPs from the NC received an invite from the commission two days back. We have sent them a communication asking them to send us the agenda for the meeting and the relevant documents,” Masoodi told The Indian Express.

While the National Conference MPs are awaiting a response from the panel, a senior NC leader, who did not wish to be named, said they will be attending the meeting “in all likelihood” since there is pressure from within the party to “ensure that things aren’t totally one-sided” with only parliamentarians belonging to the BJP present in the discussions. “NC President Farooq Abdullah will take a final call,” the leader said.

The two MPs from the BJP who are also associate members in the panel are Jugal Kishore Sharma and Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

When contacted, Sharma told The Indian Express, that a draft report was expected to be shared in the meeting on December 20. “However, we will submit to the commission to take into consideration the geographical area along with population and distribute the 90 seats equally between Jammu Division and the Kashmir Valley,” he said.

In July this year, when the panel visited Kashmir to meet various stakeholders, the National Conference had questioned the singling out of J&K for delimitation and demanded a transparent process. “People have lost faith in these institutions, and the commission should attempt to restore that trust. The main criterion of delimitation is to undertake the process as per the population in different areas. Will they repeat it when delimitation is done across the country in 2026?” NC’s Provincial President (Kashmir) Nasir Aslam Wani had said after meeting members of the panel.

While the Delimitation Commission for J&K is chaired by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, it has two ex-officio members – Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and J&K State Election Commissioner KK Sharma, and five associate members (three from NC and two from BJP).