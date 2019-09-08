NC MPs move HC seeking meeting with Abdullahs, court seeks J&K reply

The J&K High Court has directed the Senior Additional Advocate General to seek instructions from state authorities and inform the court after National Conference MPs Hasnain Masoodi and Mohammad Akbar Lone filed a petition seeking a meeting with party president Farooq Abdullah and his son and former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

The single bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar observed that before proceeding further in the matter, “it is necessary to first ascertain as to whether the petitioners have actually been prevented by the authorities from meeting their party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, and if it is true, for what reasons”.

Justice Kumar asked Senior Additional Advocate General Javid Iqbal to seek instructions from the state authorities and listed the matter for September 11.

Masoodi, a former judge, represents Anantnag constituency while Lone is the Baramulla MP.

In their petitions, Masoodi and Lone have said that they have not been allowed to meet the Abdullahs despite making requests to the authorities for the same. Referring to a similar petition by CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury in Supreme Court, the petitioners have prayed that they be allowed to meet the leaders as the “Supreme Court has already allowed Sitaram Yechury to meet CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami”.