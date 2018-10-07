NC MLA says BJP, RSS behind killings of two workers, BJP denies

Police said 35-year-old Mintu, a resident of Baseda village, had informed them that his wife 30-year-old Preeti had been killed by her wife. Police said 35-year-old Mintu, a resident of Baseda village, had informed them that his wife 30-year-old Preeti had been killed by her wife.

National Conference MLA for Srinagar’s Habbakadal constituency Shamima Firdous on Saturday alleged involvement of the BJP and RSS in the killing of two NC workers in Srinagar on Friday. The deceased were close aides of Firdous. The BJP said the NC was making such statements out of frustration.

NC workers Nazir Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad were shot by suspected militants. The attack came days before the local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir. PDP and NC have boycotted the elections, and among the major parties only BJP and Congress have fielded candidates.

Addressing a press conference here, Firdous said, “The BJP has fielded Kashmiri Pandits candidates in wards of my area. Our innocent workers were killed because the BJP wanted to create panic, so that nobody comes for polling… The BJP wants their candidates to have no competition.”

Breaking down, Firdous said the deceased workers were with her for many years. “Police say they were killed by militants. But my workers were neither informers nor part of any election process. Why would militants kill them? I have no hesitation in saying that BJP and RSS are responsible for the killing of my workers. They (BJP) are doing everything to win elections,” she said.

BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul told the Indian Express: “It is the NC’s frustration for which they are making such statements. What has the BJP and RSS to do with it (killings)? NC has been out of power for some time now and they are now making such statements out of frustration. We said the incident was unfortunate, and this kind of incident shouldn’t have happened.”

