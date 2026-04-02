NC legislator breaks down in J&K Assembly as Reservation Bill is rejected by voice vote

Ruling National Conference MLA Syed Bashir Ahmad Veeri broke down in the Assembly Wednesday, pleading with fellow legislators and his own party government to allow the introduction of his Bill seeking to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004.

“I’m not challenging anybody, I’m talking about those children who are looking towards us, my leader and this House,” an emotionally charged Veeri told the House after the government opposed the Bill’s introduction. “I have not been able to sleep for the past three days. My only son has left for London. He has told me, Papa, I will not return as there are no avenues for us.”

Veeri said children from his constituency, who worked for him during the elections, had called him, and he had assured them he would raise their concerns strongly regardless of the consequences.

“When they had come before Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Sonawar or Boulevard, I had told them that I will not stand before my leader,” he said, adding, “I told them that I have a mechanism to raise their voice and I composed the Bill. Since then, one and a half years have passed and whatever abuse I have not listened to during that period.”

He appealed to members to allow his Bill to be introduced. “You have mechanisms… you send it to the select committee, or wherever you want it to send,” he said, adding that whatever arrangements are made, the Bill could still become infructuous. “But for God’s sake, for my children, I demand 65 percent (vacancies in government jobs and seats in professional institutions) for open merit (candidates). If not 65 percent, then allow the Supreme Court cap (of 50 percent) laid down in the Indira Sawhney case,” he added.

He urged the House to amend Rule 17 of the present reservation rules and rationalise horizontal reservation, citing disparities in Economically Weaker Sections, Actual Line of Control (ALC) and Residents of Backward Areas (RBA) categories.

Responding on behalf of the government, Minister Sakina Itoo said reservation remains a sensitive issue and assured that due process had been followed. A cabinet sub-committee, constituted under the directions of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, completed its report within the stipulated time frame after consultations with stakeholders, she said.

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The report has been approved by the government and forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor for a final decision, she added, reiterating the government’s commitment to a fair and practical outcome without politicising the issue.

However, as Veeri refused to withdraw his Bill, it was rejected by voice vote.