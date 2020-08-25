NC leaders attend meet, J&K HC disposes of pleas on their house arrest

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said right to liberty is a fundamental right, which was being denied to party leaders “on unreasonable, unjustifiable grounds”. (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday dismissed habeas corpus petitions filed by the National Conference (NC) for release of 16 party leaders from house arrest.

The counsel for NC, Shariq Reyaz, told The Indian Express, “Since the detained members were released and the meetings called in the previous week were successfully held, which the detained leaders were able to attend, the cause did not survive. On our asking, the court was pleased to dispose of the matter.”

The petition was filed by NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah in J&K High court on July 13, terming these detentions “unconstitutional and illegal”. One of the detained party functionaries has since died. The J&K administration, through the IGP, told the court on August 11 that none of the leaders are or were at any point since August 5 last year under detention. Farooq subsequently called a meeting with NC colleagues named in the petition and they were able to meet his at his residence last week. The petition was, dismissed on Monday.

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said right to liberty is a fundamental right, which was being denied to party leaders “on unreasonable, unjustifiable grounds”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.