NC leader held, for ‘hate speech’; Omar slams BJP’s ‘double standards’

Two months after he was detained, J&K Police has booked and arrested Hilal Akbar Lone, the National Conference (NC) leader and son of Member of Parliament Mohammad Akbar Lone.

Hilal, who was under detention at Srinagar’s MLA hostel, has been booked under anti-terror laws for “hate speech” that he alleged delivered while campaigning for the recent DDC elections in the Valley.

Reacting to the arrest, former J&K CM and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah tweeted, “The BJP has a completely different standard when it comes to hate speech from its own leaders. They can call for hands to be cut off, people to be murdered & it’s fine. Hilal Lone makes a speech & anti-terror laws are used to book him.”

On Tuesday, Hilal was formally arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for delivering alleged hate speech at a public rally during the DDC elections. Police sources said an FIR has been lodged at Hajin police station of Bandipore against Hilal under several sections, including Section 13 of UAPA.

Police have shifted him to Hajin from the MLA hostel.