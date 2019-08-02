National Conference delegation meets PM Modi, cautions against any ‘precipitous step’

A National Conference delegation led by party president Dr Farooq Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and urged him not to take any “precipitous steps” that may lead to a deterioration in the law and order situation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by NC vice-president Omar Abdullah and Anantnag MP Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi. The party delegation also sought Assembly elections “before the onset of winter.”

The party said in a statement that the Prime Minister was apprised of “the panic and the anxiety that has gripped Kashmir following undue rumour- mongering. The delegation acquainted the PM about the anxiousness that has beset the state in wake of deployment of troops and undue tinkering with the states special status. They urged the PM that no pronouncement that might vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the state should be made.”

After the meeting, former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “We requested him that no precipitous steps of any sort should be taken that may result in situation in the state, particularly the valley, worsening. We specifically asked him to let sub-judice matters be settled by the courts & other matters be settled by an elected government.”

Omar said the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Masoodi said, “We have recommended to the PM not to consider any political, legal or administrative move at the moment since the Amarnath Yatra is on and there is good tourist inflow to the Valley. Orders regarding troop movement or stocking rations create panic, even though the Governor’s statements have eased things relatively.”

Masoodi said that through the course of the meeting, the Prime Minister was “receptive and positive”.

The National Conference political affairs committee is set to meet on Sunday to discuss the further course of action.

“Having received a number of requests especially from @MehboobaMufti Sahiba & as a follow up to today’s meeting with @PMOIndia, @JKNC_ President Dr Farooq Abdullah Sb will be reaching out to political leaders of the state to meet on Sunday to discuss the prevailing situation,” Omar tweeted on Thursday night. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had earlier requested Farooq Abdullah to convene an all-party meeting.

Meanwhile, People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone has questioned the NC’s decision to unilaterally meet the Prime Minister. “What on earth happened to the supposed collective action. Is it a rush for brownie points or mercy petition for economic crimes. The innocent people of Kashmir will never know,” he tweeted.